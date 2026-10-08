Charlamagne Tha God: Drake Cares More About 'Internet Validation' Than Grammys

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I don’t care. If Drake don't want to … submit his music to the Grammys, God bless," Charlamagne said around the 1:00:31 mark of the audio below.

On Wednesday's (October 7) episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne offered his take on why the rapper chose not to submit his Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti albums for consideration at the 2027 Grammys.

"I don't think that he cares for the institution. Look, I'm not against it. He still Drake and he's still charting so it don't matter," co-host Loren LoRosa said.

"He actually cares more about internet validation than he does the Grammys," Charlamagne countered. "He cares more about what those digital D-heads online think about it than he does the Grammys."

When LoRosa and Jess Hilarious suggested Drake cares more about "the people," Charlamagne countered: "He cares about what he can control and he control a lot of the narrative about him online for the most part. That’s what he cares about."

The segment followed reporting from Billboard that Drake will not put his three 2026 albums forward for the 69th Grammy Awards. Drake previously chose not to submit his 2018 LP More Life to the Grammys and withdrew Certified Lover Boy along with "Way 2 Sexy" in 2021 after they had already been nominated.

The Recording Academy announces nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on November 16.