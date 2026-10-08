Min Woo Lee Takes His Social Media Stardom to the Next Level

Min Woo Lee is the PGA Tour’s undisputed social media king. With over 980K Instagram followers, and over 440K TikTok followers, the Australian sensation is now bringing his unique personality to YouTube with a new channel. In collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, Min Woo will launch his new official YouTube channel today at 12:30 p.m. ET. “Expect a bit of everything,” Min Woo tells Complex in regards to his new channel. “Hopefully it’s stuff that people want to watch, like golf tips, rounds with my mates, course vlogs. But we’re hoping to show the other side of a pro golfer's life that fans don’t always get to see—the lifestyle, food, gaming, travel. I want the fans to help dictate the episodes as well. The first video is actually me just answering a bunch of questions my followers on TikTok submitted. “I’m really excited to be working with Omaha. I know they've done a lot of great stuff in sports and I like that they let people be themselves. I want this channel to feel like you’re hanging out with me, and Omaha definitely understands how to blend that athlete side with overall culture and entertainment.”

Surge in popularity

Min Woo brings a light-hearted energy to the Tour. He’s a character, in a sport that frankly needs more characters, and his popularity has surged over the past few years. Lee rose to prominence in March of 2025 when he earned his first PGA Tour victory by winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open, edging World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. Min Woo’s final tap-in to win that tournament, from a mere six inches away, drew plenty of laughs - including one from Scheffler himself. As Min Woo lined up to clinch the win on a putt that most coordinated 3-year-olds could make, he used the “Aim Point” routine - where you stand over the ball trying to feel the break of the green with your feet. Min Woo often goes by the moniker “Chef” after his social media catchphrase, “Let him cook!” started going viral. It’s not an unusual occurrence to see Lee autographing a chef’s hat during appearances, or wearing one himself. Other nicknames include:

“Dr. Chipinsky,” due to his phenomenal chipping ability around the greens

“Woozy,” a nickname for “Min Woo”

“Spin Woo” a nickname for “Min Woo,” along with his ability to spin the golf ball;

And, of course, “Min Diesel” (self-explanatory)

One aspect of Min Woo’s game that already receives a ton of attention on social media is his signature “stinger shot.” It’s a low-trajectory shot that pierces through the toughest of winds.

He perfected said shot, which Tiger Woods famously had in his bag, in the windy climes of Australia. No doubt, Lee’s new YT channel will be diving into exactly what makes his stinger shot sting.

From Kangaroo Country to Sin City

Min Woo officially moved to America around this time last year. He now calls Las Vegas home, and he is navigating Sin City pretty well thus far. “Australia is home, and the lifestyle in Perth is laid back. With that said, I’ve spent a lot of time [in the US] since turning pro, so I kind of knew what to expect [in the US],” Lee told Complex. “The hardest part is, honestly, just being away from family and friends back home.” While Min Woo prefers Australian League Football (aka “footy”), he is starting to carve out some time in the fall and winter for America’s favorite sports league—the NFL. He recently attended his first NFL game, a Raiders game in Las Vegas, and now understands the big fuss. “I brought my girlfriend. It was her first NFL game as well, and she absolutely loved it!,” Min Woo said. “The atmosphere at Allegiant is awesome. “Being from Perth, I didn’t grow up a die-hard American football fan from Day 1, but once I started spending more time in the States, the NFL hooked me.

“Living in Vegas now, it made sense to root for the Raiders. Also, I’m a member at the Summit Club [a luxury golf community in Las Vegas], so with [businessman] Mike Meldman being part owner of the team, we have Raiders stuff everywhere. The tee markers are actually the Raiders’ logo.” In addition to footy and his beloved footy team, the Freo Dockers, Lee is a fan of many other sports - as he played “a bit of everything” as a youth. Soccer, swimming, and, especially, hoops were a passion. “I’ve always loved basketball and still follow the NBA closely,” Min Woo said. Min Woo began playing golf when he was 8-years-old, following in the footsteps of his older sister, Minjee. Minjee, now 30-years-old, is one of the more accomplished players on the LPGA Tour, having won three major championships in the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship, the 2022 US Women’s Open, and the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship.