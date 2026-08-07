Drake Interpolates 'Maid of Honour' Track on New Karol G Song "Ahí"

Fans should notice that Drake nods at his own Maid of Honour highlight “New Bestie” in the Ovy on the Drums-produced track, repurposing the “I want a Latina” line in its final seconds.

“I’m not a drug dealer, my money’s way cleaner,” the 6 god adds this time around. “Ahí” closes with what sounds like a sample, or at least a recreation of, this on-the-street interview originally shared by Anthony Santino.

Karol G’s Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour continues Friday with a stop at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Becky G will join the lineup on select upcoming dates, including upcoming shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, out now, follows last year’s Tropicoqueta, which bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That album was celebrated with an exclusive New York pop-up experience presented by Complex, with Karol G also speaking with us for a cover story.