Don Toliver Calls Working on 'FOMO' With Drake 'Incredible,' Says He 'Grew Up' on 'Comeback Season'

Drake and Don Toliver have a hit on their hands with “Solar Eclipse,” which notably interpolates one of the biggest hits of all time: Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” The track is one of two Toliver-featuring tracks recently added to Drake’s Habibti album following their debut in the OVO Sound co-founder’s FOMO short film. Toliver also appears on “Cold Shoulder,” where he’s joined by Yebba. During a recent interview with Heran Mamo at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Toliver, whose latest album Octane arrived back in January, detailed just how deep his own personal Drake fandom goes, and how that fandom made his work on FOMO a truly special experience.

“This record to me was just really, like, everything I could possibly ever want,” Toliver said before citing Drake’s 2007 mixtape Comeback Season as a project he “grew up” on. So Far Gone, Drake’s breakthrough, also got a mention. “I come from that,” Toliver added. “So Far Gone, like, I loved that album. I still love it. … So I come from that, and I just thought that song in particular was, like, everything I probably could ever want from a collab from us. That particular type of song. So, everything was beautiful. It all played out how it was supposed to play out. I thought it was incredible.” It’s not specified in the clip of Toliver’s remarks currently making the rounds, but he appears to be zeroing in on the aforementioned “Solar Eclipse” here. This week, both “Solar Eclipse” and “Cold Shoulder” saw their FOMO-premiered visual accompaniments getting their own YouTube releases. Catch both below.

Toliver is back on the road this month with the second leg of his Octane World Tour run, starting with a show in Paris on Oct. 25. Drake, too, will be on the road again soon, having recently confirmed that a 2027 trek is on the books.