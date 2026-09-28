Karol G Brings Out Drake as Special Guest During Houston Show

Drake pulled up to Karol G’s show in Houston at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (Sept. 27), and surprised her fans with a special guest appearance. In videos seen on social media, Drizzy made a dramatic entrance to the show by rising up from the stage to cheers. Alongside a guest set including some of his biggest songs, they also used the moment as a chance to give fans the live debut of their collaboration “Ahi,” which appeared on Karol G’s most recent album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto. And yes, Drake did rap in Spanish when he joined the Colombian star on stage.

After the performance of the song, Drake thanked “the incredible woman that is Karol G,” and asked if she wanted him to perform “Uno mas?” She replied, “Dos!” During the set, he also performed the Iceman highlight “Janice STFU,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year. As he performed the song, Karol G was seen on stage vibing along to Drizzy.

He didn’t just perform “Janice STFU,” though, as he also pulled out an old hit with “One Dance.”

Before joining Karol G on stage, Drake already made his presence in Houston known when he made an appearance at the Area 29 strip club earlier this month. He previously showed up to the strip club in 2024, with viral videos showing him throwing cash at dancers.

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