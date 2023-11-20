Watch Travis Scott Perform "FE!N" 10 Times in Tulsa

Although Carti was absent from the set, the Whole Lotta Red rapper surprised Scott's L.A. crowd earlier this month for "FE!N." He wasn't the only special guest during Scott's L.A. show.

Scott's five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, adorably stood alongside the rapper while he performed "Mafia."

While Scott fans were excited to hear "FE!N" on repeat in Tulsa, the crowd stayed safe two years after the tragic Astroworld Festival crowd crush, which Scott recently told GQ he still thinks about.

"Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating," he said.