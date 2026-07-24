Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
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On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen
Music
People Surprised Napster Is Still Around After T-Pain Shared Image on How Much Streaming Platforms Pay Artists
The iconic file-sharing service Napster began trending on social media Wednesday after T-Pain shared a tweet comparing how much streaming platforms pay artists.Brad Callas
Music
Livestream Made in America Festival 2021 f/ Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and More
This year's festival is keeping a focus on pandemic safety for those attending in person. For those at home, TIDAL is providing the livestream.Trace William Cowen
Kanye West’s 2020 single “Nah Nah Nah” and its remix featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz has been removed from streaming services amid the 'Donda' rollout.Joe Price