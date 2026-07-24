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Jay-Z and Nas dressed in formal suits, standing together at an event. Jay-Z wears a blue tuxedo, and Nas wears sunglasses with a black suit.
Music

Nas Curated a 31-Song Jay-Z TIDAL Playlist, Then Showed Up Live at Yankee Stadium

The Queens legend hand-picked tracks spanning Hov's full catalog for TIDAL on July 9, three days before the 'Extra Innings' finale, and returned the favor Jay-Z paid him in 2021.

Mark Elibert12 days ago
(L-R) Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj.
Music

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Fans Calling for Jay-Z to Apologize and Pay Her for Tidal Deal

The Queens rapper was an artist partner when Tidal launched and should have received millions when it sold.

tara mahadevan386 days ago
Days Before Rodeo mixtape art
Music

Travis Scott’s Beloved 2014 Mixtape 'Days Before Rodeo' Hits Streaming Services for 10th Anniversary

The 2014 mixtape, Scott's second, served as a prequel to his debut studio album 'Rodeo.'

Trace William Cowen701 days ago
Jay Z and Beyonce at the 2023 Grammys
Music

Jay-Z on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Deserving Album of the Year at 2023 Grammys

Jay-Z gets candid in a pre-ceremony conversation with Elliott Wilson, touching on his personal feelings about the Grammys and the impact of 'Renaissance.'

Trace William Cowen1265 days ago
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Jay Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled.
Music

Jay-Z's Playlist of 2022 Favorites Includes Songs by Kendrick, Beyoncé, Drake and 21 Savage, SZA, and Metro Boomin

"Jay-Z's Year End Picks 2022," a playlist for Tidal curated by the billionaire, features artists such as Nas, Drake, Metro Boomin, and, of course, Beyoncé.

Jose Martinez1318 days ago
Photograph of Jay Z at Something in the Water
Music

Listen to Jay-Z's New Curated Memorial Day Playlist on Tidal

Jay-Z has shared a new playlist on Tidal, featuring appearances from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lil Durk, Gunna, Drake, Tems, Future, and more.

tara mahadevan1516 days ago
Snoop Dogg of hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore performs at Rupp Arena
Music

Snoop Dogg Believes He'll Be Able to 'Work Something Out' With 2Pac Estate Over Late Rapper's Catalog on Death Row

After Snoop took the reins at Death Row, many people pointed out that 2Pac's albums were not part of the acquisition, but Snoop is confident that'll change.

Joshua Espinoza1603 days ago
Kanye West's 'Late Orchestration' hits streaming
Music

Kanye West’s Live Album 'Late Orchestration' Is Now on Streaming Platforms in U.S.

Nearly 16 years after its initial release, Kanye West's 2006 live album 'Late Orchestration' is now available on streaming services in the United States.

Brad Callas1626 days ago
jay z
Music

Jay-Z Says No One Can Compete With Him in a 'Verzuz' Battle: 'Not a Chance in Hell'

Jay-Z joined Twitter Space with Rob Markman and Alicia Keys and talked about how he thinks no one can go against him hit-for-hit in a 'Verzuz' battle.

Jordan Rose1676 days ago
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Beyonce is pictured on a stage addressing a crowd
Music

Beyoncé Launches Official TikTok Account, Swiftly Racks Up Followers

Overnight, Tidal alerted fans to the launch of an official Beyoncé TikTok account, which currently has zero posts and follows zero other accounts.

Trace William Cowen1681 days ago
The Queen of Brooklyn is seen in a viral video.
Pop Culture

‘Queen of Brooklyn’ Nenobia Washington Dead at 38 After Suspected Fall

Back in 2015, Nenobia went viral thanks to a video interview during which she went deep on her love of Jay-Z and her dislike of Nicki Minaj.

Trace William Cowen1725 days ago
Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z Says He’s Got an ‘A++’ Playlist Game: ‘I Challenge Anyone Out There’

After selling the majority of Tidal to Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z sat down with the tech billionaire to talk about his playlist-making acumen and more.

Brad Callas1853 days ago
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Music

Jay-Z Finalizes $302 Million Deal to Sell Tidal Majority Ownership to Jack Dorsey’s Square (UPDATE)

The rapper-turned-mogul has closed his deal to sell the majority ownership of Tidal to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Square for $302 million.

Xavier Hamilton1909 days ago

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