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Spotify event lineup photo
Music

Exclusive: Spotify’s RapCaviar Live to Return to Atlanta With BossMan Dlow, Veeze, Baby Drill, and More

Seven years after the live event first launched in Atlanta, Spotify is bringing the experience back to A-Town for 2024.

Trace William Cowen693 days ago
Barack Obama in Martha's Vineyard
Music

Charli XCX, Tommy Richman and More Appear on Barack Obama's Summer Playlist

The two-term POTUS has returned with another playlist of his summer favorites.

tara mahadevan719 days ago
lil yachty speaking
Music

Lil Yachty Shares 447-Song Apple Music Playlist After Fan Points to Fake Spotify One

Frank Ocean, blink-182, Lauryn Hill, Morrissey, and many more are featured on Yachty's Apple Music mix.

Trace William Cowen936 days ago
Music

Who Put Barack Obama on to Babyface Ray and Money Man?

The former POTUS has shared his summer 2023 playlist, which includes Drake, SZA Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, and Money Man.

tara mahadevan1108 days ago
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barack obama giving speech
Life

Obama Says He’s the One Behind His Annual Playlists, Not an Intern: ‘Don’t Play With Me’

Obama breaks down his "very scrupulous" approach to making his much-discussed playlists.

Trace William Cowen1136 days ago
Lu Kala photo for spotify
Music

Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.

Louis Pavlakos1245 days ago
Spotify 2023 artists to watch are pictured
Music

Spotify Highlights Artists to Watch in 2023 Including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Destroy Lonely, and More

GloRilla, Ice Spice, Destroy Lonely, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, and more are being put on Spotify's radar as we launch into another new year.

Trace William Cowen1300 days ago
Barack Obama
Life

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022, Including Tracks From Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny

Obama continued his annual tradition of sharing his favorite songs of 2022 as the former president took to Instagram to share 25 tracks he's enjoyed this year

Brad Callas1317 days ago
Barack Obama speaks at the Obama Foundation Community Event
Music

Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Harry Styles, and More Appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Former President Barack Obama took to social media to share his annual summer playlist, which features songs from Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, and more.

Brad Callas1468 days ago
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A graphic for a new astrology playlist is pictured
Music

Complex Celebrates Cancer Season With Playlist f/ Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, and More

With Cancer season now in full swing, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring Saweetie, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Vince Staples, and more.

Trace William Cowen1502 days ago
A logo for a new astrology playlist is pictured
Music

Complex Celebrates Gemini Season With Playlist f/ Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, and More

To commemorate the kickoff of Gemini season, Complex has assembled a new playlist featuring renowned Geminis like Kendrick Lamar and many more.

Trace William Cowen1532 days ago
A look at the new graphics for a Complex playlist is shown
Music

Complex Celebrates Taurus Season With Playlist f/ Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Janet Jackson, Adele, MGK, and More

To ring in the start of what some might know as Taurus season, Complex has compiled a new playlist featuring favorites from some familiar Taureans.

Trace William Cowen1564 days ago
A logo for a new playlist on Spotify is shown
Music

Complex Celebrates Aries Season With Playlist f/ Pharrell, Mariah Carey, Big Sean, Selena, and More

To celebrate the beginning of the season, Complex has assembled a new 37-track playlist featuring memorable cuts from a number of famous Aries.

Trace William Cowen1595 days ago
A logo is shown for a special Complex playlist
Music

Complex Celebrates Pisces Season With Playlist f/ Rihanna, Tyler, the Creator, and More

To commemorate the kickoff of Pisces season, Complex has curated a special playlist featuring displays of creativity from a variety of Pisceans.

Trace William Cowen1626 days ago
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Spotify Fresh Finds Marketing Program
Pop Culture

Indie Artists Amplify Their Music Through Spotify’s Fresh Finds Program

Spotify's Fresh Finds Marketing Program helps independent artists make a mark within Spotify's competitive streaming world that will increase their reach.

Brandon Constantine1707 days ago
Blend
Music

Spotify Launches ‘Blend’ Feature Gauging Musical Compatibility Between Friends

Spotify has launched a new feature called Blend, which uses personalized playlists to show your musical compatibility with other people you know.

tara mahadevan1797 days ago

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