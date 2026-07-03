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Arlo Parks took inspiration from New York City for her upcoming third album, 'Ambiguous Desire.'
Music

Arlo Parks Drops '2Sided' From Upcoming Third Album 'Ambiguous Desire'

Arlo Parks releases ‘2Sided,’ the lead single from her upcoming third album 'Ambiguous Desire,' giving fans a first look at her next era.

Alex Gonzalez184 days ago
Music

Sampha’s Sophomore LP, ‘Lahai’, Is An Essential Listen

Six years on from ‘Process’, his second album is finally here.

James Keith997 days ago
SBTRKT 'The Rat Road'
Music

SBTRKT Returns With Long-Awaited Fourth Album ‘The Rat Road’

After returning from his six-year hiatus last year with a low-key drip of singles, a newly-unmasked SBTRKT has formalised this new chapter with his new album.

James Keith1169 days ago
SBTRKT (credit: El Hardwick)
Music

SBTRKT Draws Closer To New Album With “L.F.O.” f/ Sampha & George Riley

Best of all, he’s also announced a very small string of live shows in London, New York, and L.A.—his first live performances in eight years, no less.

James Keith1184 days ago
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Stormzy 'This Is What I Mean'
Music

Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’

His first since joining the 0207 Def Jam family, the new album builds on a lot of the themes set out on his first two albums and takes them even further.

James Keith1330 days ago
Skiifall I Can't Feel My Mind video
Music

Montreal Rapper Skiifall Drops New Song "I Can't Feel My Mind (Freestyle)"

Montreal-via-Saint-Vincent rapper Skiifall has returned with “I Can’t Feel My Mind (Freestyle),” a brisk sub-two-minute barrage of harmonic bars.

Louis Pavlakos1352 days ago
Lil Silva 'Yesterday Is Heavy'
Music

Listen To Lil Silva’s Debut Album ‘Yesterday Is Heavy’ f/ Sampha, Ghetts, Skiifall & More

Featuring Sampha, Ghetts, Little Dragon, serpentwithfeet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, Charlotte Day Wilson, Elmiene, with Benji B as executive producer.

James Keith1459 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs 'Feel' and 'New Freezer' on stage at The BRIT Awards 2018
Music

Kendrick Lamar Raps He Was 'Slightly Confused' When 'Kanye Got Back With Drake'

The very public ending of Ye and Drake's multifaceted feud receives some lyrical attention on Kendrick Lamar's new album via the track "Father Time."

Trace William Cowen1526 days ago
Kendrick Lamar performs on the Frank Stage on the first day of the three-day Day N Vegas
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick's long-awaited new album is spilt into two parts, each featuring nine songs. Kicking off the experience is piano-driven opener "United in Grief."

Trace William Cowen1526 days ago
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Lil Silva, Sampha (credit: Toby Coulson)
Music

Lil Silva & Sampha Reconnect On Spiralling “Backwards”

Marrying Sampha’s knack for tugging at the heartstrings with Lil Silva’s flair for rousing percussion, it’s the perfect dancefloor tearjerker.

James Keith1558 days ago
alicia album
Music

Listen to Alicia Keys' 'ALICIA' Album

Alicia Keys has shared her seventh studio album, 'ALICIA,' which boasts features from Khalid, Sampha, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Snoh Aalegra, Jill Scott, and more.

tara mahadevan2128 days ago
SZA and Kendrick
Music

SZA and Kendrick Lamar Among Those Shortlisted for 2019 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the shortlists for documentaries, foreign language films, music, visual effects, and shorts.

Joe Price2768 days ago
wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Talks 'Tha Carter V' and Reveals He Attempted Suicide at Age 12

'Tha Carter V' is finally, really, actually happening. In a new interview, Lil Wayne details how he dealt with the stress of the album's seemingly endless series of delays.

Trace William Cowen2864 days ago

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