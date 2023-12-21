The Best Rap Verses Of 2023

Complex Original

Perhaps the most persistent question echoing through the rap landscape this year has been the perceived decline of the genre. Once hailed as the most popular musical genre in 2018, rap has witnessed fluctuations, teetering between industry dominance and subdued chart presence. Despite acknowledging the challenges, it is heartening to know that all isn’t lost. In fact, rap has experienced a vibrant and diverse year.





Following the unveiling of our top 50 albums, we have meticulously whittled our standout rap verses of 2023 down to a succinct list of 20. This carefully compiled collection offers a comprehensive panorama of rap this year, encompassing the genre's perpetual evolution through verses from both established luminaries and emerging artists. From André 3000's poetic finesse on “Scientists & Engineers” (even though the artist most recently said he didn’t have “anything to talk about”), to Noname's thought-provoking lyricism on “Balloons,” to Dave's distinctive delivery on "UK Rap," and J. Cole's rap masterclass on "The Secret Recipe," this list serves as a celebration of diverse voices and perspectives. So, to those questioning the vitality of rap, direct them to the best verses of 2023—a testament to the genre's resilience.