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Joey Badass Seemingly References Daylyt's Diddy-Focused Vlad TV Remarks From 2014 in New Diss
Joey Badass' "My Town" dropped Monday.
Daylyt Shares Photo of Capital Steez Amid Joey Badass Beef
It's unclear if the picture of Steez was intended to be a response to Joey's recent diss.
Ab-Soul Says J. Cole Is the 'Homie For Real' Amid Diss Speculation
Ab-Soul also explained how "Pi" came together before the infamous Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef kicked off.
Punch Addresses Speculation About Ab-Soul Dissing J. Cole in New Song "Squeeze 1st 2"
On the same day, Cole released the song "Port Antonio" in which he addresses ducking out of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef.
‘Our Job Has Always Been to Reflect the Times’: Why Terrace Martin Made His Fearless New Song
Terrace Martin sits for an interview about his fearless new song "Pig Feet," which features Denzel Curry, Kamasi Washington, G Perico, and Daylyt.
Get Hyped for King of the Dot's Blackout6ix Event f/ Illmaculate, Rone, Dizaster, Iron Solomon, and More
It goes down this weekend in Toronto.
Daylyt Says He Tried to Poop On Stage Because Racism
The venue owner allegedly called him a "ni**er."