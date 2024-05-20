Lana Del Rey and Sexyy Red Twerk Together in Viral Clip

The artists were performing at Hangout Music Festival in Atlanta over the weekend.

May 20, 2024
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lana Del Rey and Sexyy Red got their twerk on during Hangout Music Festival over the weekend.

Both artists were scheduled to perform on day one of the 4-day festival, held in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The clip, which was filmed in a parking lot, featured the two twerking to Red's latest single "Get It Sexyy." It obviously went viral on X, where some users joked about the random link-up.

Lana stayed inside with nothing but a piano and a joni mitchell for dummies book for 4 years straight but now she’s back outside and doing things and I’m glad https://t.co/dkSDdDzsIT

— alina (@bjorktouchedme) May 20, 2024
get that white devil away from my perfect princess https://t.co/6yLZvaT78Q

— caleb (@wibblywobblin) May 20, 2024
“Dick me down before you go, Summertime savage” https://t.co/7NyhxSRtdW

— Chub-Li (@YonnDaDon) May 20, 2024
Of course, Red doesn't discriminate when it comes to artists to connect with, as the St. Louis native has been seen with everyone from Tyler, the Creator to Zach Bryan, the latter whom she performed with in her hometown earlier this month.

Thank you fa bringing me out @zachlanebryan 🫶🏾🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/VYqK5ktoEz

— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 4, 2024
One person even joked that the "Young and Beautiful" singer did this for Quavo, whom she's occasionally been spotted with since earlier this year. The pair reportedly have an upcoming collaboration in store.

Quavo got her hanging with all types of black people https://t.co/ZIn0MCfRjW

— Rachael (@RachTheBadBroad) May 20, 2024
Lana Del Rey and Quavo link up in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/quxzy5cyVn

— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 9, 2024
Lana Del Rey and Quavo spotted out and about today. pic.twitter.com/2K6ebJU9HM

— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 9, 2024
"If you come to the North, I’ll show you around,” Quavo raps in the intro, heard below. “Come take a ride with me. Whenever you ready, call on me."

Rey has a long history of working with rappers, like A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, so following her song with Quavo, a feature from Red could be next on her checklist.

