Lana Del Rey and Sexyy Red Twerk Together in Viral Clip

Lana Del Rey and Sexyy Red got their twerk on during Hangout Music Festival over the weekend.

Both artists were scheduled to perform on day one of the 4-day festival, held in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The clip, which was filmed in a parking lot, featured the two twerking to Red's latest single "Get It Sexyy." It obviously went viral on X, where some users joked about the random link-up.