Tom Hanks Responds ‘Holy Cow!’ After His Son Chet Explained Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef to Him

Across a pair of posts on his Instagram Stories, Chet Hanks revealed that his father Tom Hanks asked him if he could break down the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Stars, they're just like us.

"Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?" wrote Tom, 67, in a message to Chet, 33. "Yeah, so Drake and this other J. Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the 'Big 3' in rap," wrote Chet, who has his father saved as "Pops" on his phone. "Then Kendrick put out a song saying, 'Fuck the Big 3, it's just big ME' initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, 'you got small feet cuz you're like 5 foot 5 or whatever.'"

The next part of Chet's breakdown, which is a pretty solid play-by-play of everything that unfolded, highlights how quickly the beef escalated after "Like That" and "Push Ups."

"Kendrick was like, 'you're a dead beat dad' and made fun of his Canadian accent," Chet continued. "So Drake came back and was like, 'Oh yeah? Well I heard you beat your wife' but literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drake's diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drake's entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be fale, and Drake came back and was like, 'hahaha I gotcho ass I had people give you false info to make you look stupid' but it didn't even matter cuz then Kendrick dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile that was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts."

Chet appears to be a big fan of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," which he continued to describe to his father. "If you heard it you would automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch," he continued. "Then dap him up and tell him 'Town Bidness' which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast."

In response, Tom wrote, "Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who's winning?" Chet replied, "Did you not just read what I said."