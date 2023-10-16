Drake and Adonis Drop Official "My Man Freestyle" Music Video

Drake and his son Adonis Graham have dropped an official music video to the "My Man Freestyle" snippet heard on For All The Dogs.
The video was unleashed on Sunday, and finds Adonis linking up with friends for a game of pickup basketball. He also delivers a spirited peop talk, and joins his pops on the podium alongside the newest Raptor Grady Dick.
This version of the song features a second full verse from Adonis, who raps about a litany of subjects, including, of all things, breaking his iPad.
Drake shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of the video, and also wished his son a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW," Drizzy captioned his post.
Check the video out above.