Concertgoer Trolls Metro Boomin With ‘Play Some Drums’ Drake Diss, Producer Seemingly Responds

A fan trolled Metro Boomin at a recent show by quoting some Drake lyrics.
“Metro, shut your ho ass up and play some drums!” the concertgoer appeared to yell from the crowd and laughed. Metro could also be heard laughing on stage, before saying, “I heard that.”
The audience roared and the fan started jumping up and down, visibly excited that Metro seemingly caught his comment, even though it was a diss.
The moment looked to take place on April 26 at the BRED Festival in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Clips from the St. Louis producer’s performance show him playing Drake and 21 Savage’s song “Knife Talk,” which Metro produced, as well as his explosive Future and Kendrick Lamar song, "Like That."
The fan’s remark is a nod to Drizzy’s “Push Ups” diss song from earlier this month, which took aim at Metro, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. “Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n***a,” Drake rapped.