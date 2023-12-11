Ice Spice Is the Second-Most Google Searched Musician of 2023

Bronx stand up. Ice Spice was a top United States trend on Google in 2023.

On Monday, the search engine announced their most-searched topics this year, including many that didn't come as a surprise. At No. 2 on the Musicians list, Ice Spice – a recent Complex cover star – was a hot topic considering her features with Nicki Minaj ("Barbie World," "Princess Diana (Remix)", PinkPantheress ("Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2"), Rema ("Pretty Girl") and Taylor Swift ("Karma (Remix)"), all before she's released her debut album.

Ice wasn't the only rap artist on the list, as Sexyy Red got a mention on the No. 10 spot. The round-up also included Jason Aldean, Oliver Anthony, Peso Pluma and Joe Jonas, who's likely searched more for his messy divorce than his music.

Most-searched songs of the year were Aldean's controversial country song "Try That in a Small Town" at No. 1, while the aforementioned "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" landed at No. 5, followed by SZA's "Kill Bill." The single was the singer-songwriter's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, remaining at the spot for 21 weeks, and also scored SZA multiple 2024 Grammy Awards nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance.

As for films, Google's highest search of the year had moviegoers seeing pink over the summer:



1) Barbie

2) Oppenheimer

3) Sound of Freedom

4) Everything Everywhere All at Once

5) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

6) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

7) Creed III

8) John Wick: Chapter 4

9) Five Nights at Freddy's

10) Cocaine Bear

Most-searched television shows were largely on streaming platforms, like HBO Max, Netflix and Prime Video.



1) The Last of Us

2) Ginny & Georgia

3) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

4) Daisy Jones & The Six

5) Wednesday

6) That '90s Show

7) Kaleidoscope

8) Beef

9) The Idol

10) The Fall of the House of Usher

Google's most-searched people of the year all had notable moments, and even some health scares, in 2023:



1) Damar Hamlin

2) Jeremy Renner

3) Travis Kelce

4) Tucker Carlson

5) Lil Tay

6) Andrew Tate

7) Carlee Russell

8) Jamie Foxx

9) Danny Masterson

10) Matt Rife