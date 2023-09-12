A Breakdown Of Danny Masterson's Prison Sentence And Sexual Assault Case

Date: March 3, 2017

In 2017, the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division and Sexual Assault Section confirmed that an investigation into Masterson was being conducted after three women disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by the actor in the early 2000s. While the victims remained anonymous, it was reported that they were, like Masterson, also Scientologists . The victims claimed that The Church of Scientology attempted to pressure them out of going to authorities with their claims. In response, The Church denied ever pressuring the victims.

Following the LAPD’s confirmation, Masterson’s representatives denied the allegations in a lengthy statement that suggested the accusers were only coming forward after contacting Leah Remini. The actress famously left The Church of Scientology in 2013 , and at the time of the accusations, was working on a docuseries investigating The Church.

Date: Nov. 2017–Dec. 2017

On Nov. 2, 2017, a fourth victim came forward to the LAPD and similarly accused Masterson of rape in the early 2000s. Then on Nov. 16 and Dec. 20, Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Bobette Riales respectively came forward and publicly identified themselves as two of Masterson’s victims.

Date: Dec. 5, 2017

After mounting pressure, Netflix officially cut ties with Masterson . The streaming service fired him off The Ranch, a show in which he starred alongside Kutcher.

Date: Jan. 4, 2018

After 20 years, Masterson’s entertainment representatives, United Talent Agency, cut ties with the actor .

The Four Accusers Sue Masterson and The Church of Scientology

Date: Aug. 12, 2019

In 2019, two years after Masterson’s investigation began, Bixler, Riales, and two anonymous victims filed a lawsuit against the actor and The Church of Scientology for alleged intimidation and stalking.

The four women claimed that Masterson and The Church were invading the former’s privacy and harassing their families in an effort to silence them. The lawsuit requested a trial by jury and unspecified damages. In a statement released to People magazine through his attorney at that time, Masterson barred the claims as “ridiculous” and shared, “I'm not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she's been baiting me to do for more than two years. I will beat her in court.”

A litigation counsel for The Church of Scientology also released a statement to People that iterated, "From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a sham. It's a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt. Leah Remini is taking advantage of these people as pawns in her money-making scam."

Masterson Is Charged With Three Accounts of Rape