'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Reportedly Dead at 54

Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, has reportedly passed away. He was 54.

According to TMZ, first responders were called to his home to respond to a call about cardiac arrest. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Perry drowned in a jacuzzi.

Although no details have officially been released, there were reportedly no drugs found at the scene or foul play suspected.

Perry starred in countless moves aside from his iconic role in Friends, such as Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and more.