GRAMMY Awards 2024: SZA Leads With 9 Total Nominations

SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, and Taylor Swift all made strong showings among the 2024 class of GRAMMY Awards nominees, announced today.

Leading this year’s nominees class is SZA with nine total nominations, while Bridgers and Swift seven and six, respectively. Also earning six total nominations are Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Bridgers’ boygenius group, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Below, see a list of select 2024 nominees. Other highlights this time around include Best Rap Album nods for Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss and Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, a Best Rap Song nod for Lil Uzi Vert’s blockbuster “Just Wanna Rock,” and more. Winners will be announced at the 2024 GRAMMYs ceremony on Feb. 4, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

New to the proceedings this year are the Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording categories. Additionally, the Recording Academy has capped the maximum number of nominees in the main categories (i.e. Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist) at eight.

For more info, including a more detailed list of nominees, see here.

Best Rap Album

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLIANS Metro Boomin

King's Disease III Nas

UTOPIA Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance

"The Hillbillies" Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Love Letter" Black Thought

"Rich Flex" Drake & 21 Savage

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane

"Players" Coi Leray

Best Rap Song

"Attention" Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]" Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus

"Paint The Town Red" Doja Cat

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish

"Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" Miley Cyrus f/ Brandi Carlile

"Candy Necklace" Lana Del Rey f/ Jon Batiste

"Never Felt So Alone" Labrinth f/ Billie Eilish

"Karma" Taylor Swift f/ Ice Spice

"Ghost In The Machine" SZA f/ Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" Calvin Harris f/ Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" Kylie Minogue

"One In A Million" Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" Troye Sivan

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman..., Queens Of The Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Belinda Says" Alvvays

"Body Paint" Arctic Monkeys

"Cool About It" boygenius

"A&W" Lana Del Rey

"This Is Why" Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, boygenius

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

"Summer Too Hot" Chris Brown

"Back To Love" Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley

"ICU" Coco Jones

"How Does It Make You Feel" Victoria Monét

"Kill Bill" SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) Coco Jones

Special Occasion Emily King

JAGUAR II Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP Summer Walker

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love In Exile Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live At The Piano Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book Meshell Ndegeocello

Song of the Year

"A&W" Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"Vampire" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

"In Your Love" Tyler Childers

"Buried" Brandy Clark

"Fast Car" Luke Combs

"The Last Thing On My Mind" Dolly Parton

"White Horse" Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan Zach Bryan

Rustin' In The Rain Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country Lainey Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 AleMor

A Ciegas Paula Arenas

La Neta Pedro Capó

Don Juan Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) Gaby Moreno

Best Musica Mexicana Album

Bordado A Mano Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez Lila Downs

Motherflower Flor De Toloache

Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" Ayra Starr

"Water" Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny John Williams, composer

Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Barbie World [From Barbie The Album] Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Dance The Night" [From Barbie The Album] Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"I'm Just Ken" [From Barbie The Album] Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

"Lift Me Up" [From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By] Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

"What Was I Made For?" [From Barbie The Album] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year

"Worship" Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" boygenius

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie] Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" Victoria Monét

"Vampire" Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio Jon Batiste

the record boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure Janelle Monáe

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights Taylor Swift

SOS SZA

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have A Lover 6LACK

The Love Album: Off The Grid Diddy

Nova Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy

The Age Of Pleasure Janelle Monáe

SOS SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Simple" Babyface Featuring Coco Jones

"Lucky" Kenyon Dixon

"Hollywood" Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

"Good Morning" PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol

"Love Language" SZA

Best R&B Song

"Angel" Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

"Back To Love" Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)

"ICU" Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

"On My Mama" Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

"Snooze" Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Rock Song

"Angry" Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

"Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl" Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Emotion Sickness" Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)

"Not Strong Enough" Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

"Rescued" Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Performance

"Sculptures Of Anything Goes" Arctic Monkeys

"More Than A Love Song" Black Pumas

"Not Strong Enough" boygenius

"Rescued" Foo Fighters

"Lux Æterna" Metallica

Best Metal Performance

"Bad Man" Disturbed

"Phantom Of The Opera" Ghost

"72 Seasons" Metallica

"Hive Mind" Slipknot

"Jaded" Spiritbox

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation Miley Cyrus

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

(Subtract) Ed Sheeran

Midnights Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) Fred again..

Kx5 Kx5

Quest For Fire Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Blackbox Life Recorder 21F" Aphex Twin

"Loading" James Blake

"Higher Than Ever Before" Disclosure

"Strong" Romy & Fred again..

"Rumble" Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Country Song

"Buried Brandy" Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

"I Remember Everything" Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)

"In Your Love" Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

"Last Night" John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

"White Horse" Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance