Joseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him

When Sharpe suggested that Hernandez and Lanez were "cool" around the 1:45:00 mark of the video below, she joked: "I ain’t cool with that n***a. Who the fuck told you that?"

On a recent episode of Club Shay Shay , host Shannon Sharpe asked the reality TV star about her history with the Canadian singer-rapper. Hernandez, who shares a 9-year-old daughter with producer Stevie J , is married to Balistic Beats and is expecting the couple's first child together.

Joseline Hernandez has brushed off rumors that she was romantically involved with Tory Lanez before his incarceration.

The 39-year-old went on to deny that she had "anything to say" about Lanez's imprisonment, although Sharpe wasn’t asking about it. In 2023, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

His sentencing has not been without trouble. Last May, the singer was attacked in a prison stabbing, causing Lanez to be transferred to California Men’s Colony from California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi. In April, he filed a $100 million lawsuit against California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over the incident.

"We never had a relationship like that," Hernandez continued in her interview with Sharpe. "He was [liking] the princess but…"

The stars sparked dating rumors in 2018 when a flirty picture of them was posted on Instagram, although Tory Lanez would claim on Hot 97 that he was drunk with the photo was taken.

"She invited me over there to go swimming one day. It's the first day I met her," Lanez said. "I'm not gonna lie, I was drunk bro. We went swimming, it was cool. I'm not gonna lie, I was drunk, bro."