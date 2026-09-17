Michael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43

Key Takeaways
- Mike Sweetney, the Georgetown big man who was drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2003, has died at 43.
- His wife India announced his death Thursday (September 17) on social media, calling him her "best friend for 30 years and husband for almost 20."
- Sweetney starred at Georgetown before playing four NBA seasons with the Knicks and Chicago Bulls.
- After retiring in 2017, Sweetney became an assistant coach at Yeshiva University.
Michael Sweetney, a former Georgetown University standout who played four seasons in the NBA, has died at the age of 43.
Sweetney’s wife, India, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday (September 17).
"To know Mike Sweetney was love to him. No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family," India wrote. "His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He's been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him. He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for."
Sweetney was drafted by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
After a two-year stint with the Knicks, Sweetney played for the Chicago Bulls for two seasons. He also played on pro teams in South America and the Caribbean.
Following his career as a player, Sweetney transitioned over to coaching basketball, becoming an assistant at New York’s Yeshiva University in 2019.
Sweetney made a name for himself at Georgetown, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his collegiate career. He improved each season, which culminated in being named a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award in his junior year, his last with the Hoyas.
At time of publishing, Sweetney’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.