Sports

Michael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43

News of Sweetney's passing was shared by his wife India, who said he was her "best friend for 30 years."

Michael Sweetney.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Mike Sweetney, the Georgetown big man who was drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2003, has died at 43.
  • His wife India announced his death Thursday (September 17) on social media, calling him her "best friend for 30 years and husband for almost 20."
  • Sweetney starred at Georgetown before playing four NBA seasons with the Knicks and Chicago Bulls.
  • After retiring in 2017, Sweetney became an assistant coach at Yeshiva University.

Michael Sweetney, a former Georgetown University standout who played four seasons in the NBA, has died at the age of 43.

Sweetney’s wife, India, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday (September 17).

"To know Mike Sweetney was love to him. No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family," India wrote. "His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He's been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him. He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for."

Sweetney was drafted by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

After a two-year stint with the Knicks, Sweetney played for the Chicago Bulls for two seasons. He also played on pro teams in South America and the Caribbean.

Following his career as a player, Sweetney transitioned over to coaching basketball, becoming an assistant at New York’s Yeshiva University in 2019.

Sweetney made a name for himself at Georgetown, averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his collegiate career. He improved each season, which culminated in being named a finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award in his junior year, his last with the Hoyas.

At time of publishing, Sweetney’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Related Stories

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Kenny Smith and Tia Jurcic attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Intuit Dome on February 26, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Sports

‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host began dating his now-wife in February 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
(L-R) Jalen Brunson and Michael Rainey Jr.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Offers to Trade Knicks Championship Trophy for Michael Rainey Jr.'s Watch

Regardless of if the New York Knicks star made the trade or not, the 'Power' actor seemingly would have given him the watch for free.

Trey Alston90 days ago
Amar'e Stoudemire Inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame
Sports

Amar’e Stoudemire Enters Hall of Fame 24 Years After Making It His No. 1 Goal

From teenage phenom with six high schools to Suns star and Knicks savior, inside the bumpy road that still ended in Springfield immortality.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App