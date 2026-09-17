Michael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43

Michael Sweetney, a former Georgetown University standout who played four seasons in the NBA, has died at the age of 43.

Sweetney’s wife, India, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday (September 17).

"To know Mike Sweetney was love to him. No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family," India wrote. "His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He's been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him. He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for."