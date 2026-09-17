Ayo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans

Edebiri later attended the couple’s party, unexpectedly encountered the wife again as her Los Angeles barista, and finally blocked the man when he texted, “Heard you live in L.A. now.”

Ayo Edebiri closed Rosalía’s LUX Tour confessional segment in Miami by recounting how she unknowingly dated a married co-worker who claimed he had an open relationship.

Ayo Edebiri stepped into Rosalía's confessional booth and admitted she had previously once unknowingly started dating a married man. On Wednesday (September 16), The Bear actor was the last guest in the recurring "confessional" segment of Rosalia's LUX Tour, which closed that same night at Miami's Kaseya Center. Edebiri, now 30, recalled a story from her "foolish youth," living in New York City in her early twenties in a "crusty and dusty" apartment. The actor said she met a man in his thirties at work and described him as "charming." On their date, mid-walk, he checked his phone and floated the idea of hitting up a restaurant.

"It's not so much about the restaurant, because it's about who's in the restaurant," she said. "He goes, 'My wife is in the restaurant.'" Upon entering the restaurant, but before his wife could walk in, Edebiri said the man disclosed that they were in an open relationship. However, Edebiri recalls that the wife's face told her something different, joking that it read "closed," and left immediately. "Then I got a text the next week from him and he goes: 'We're having a party. Do you want to come by the party? Sorry, it was so awkward,'" she recalled. To the shock of Rosalía and the audience inside of the Kaseya Center, Edebiri said she agreed to go to the party by herself. "Yeah, I'm crazy. I go by myself cuz I want to see how this ends," she said. "I go into the party. I think I'm in my overalls again. I show up and everybody's like, 'Who's that?' But his wife is like, 'I know who that is.' And I'm like, 'I don't know why I came. Sorry. I don't think this is going to happen the way any of us thought that this was going to go.' So he's like, 'No worries. Have a good one.'"

Edebiri said that about two years later she moved to Los Angeles and had a chance encounter at a coffee shop with the same woman — this time, as her barista. "She's like, 'You are so cute. You are so familiar to me. I don't know why,'" Edebiri recalled. "And I'm like, 'I don't know why you're so familiar to me too.' … It was his wife! Instantly, both of our faces dropped." She returned to the coffee shop the following week, only to learn that the woman had "randomly quit last Tuesday" from another barista. "Then I got a text from the guy that was like, 'Heard you live in L.A. now.' And I blocked him," Edebiri said. "Just bad decision after bad decision." Rosalía said that the "universe has jokes," and that she would’ve pretended she's from Canada.