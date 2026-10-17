Chrisean Rock Gets Booed During Tory Lanez Listening Party Performance

The rapper and reality television star attempted to hype up the audience and dance on a platform during the Thursday (October 15) show at Catch One. Instead of being cheered on, Rock was immediately booed before reading the room and stopping the performance.

Chrisean Rock barely spent seconds onstage when the crowd booed her off during the Los Angeles stop of Tory Lanez 's Not on Tor Tour.

According to HotNewHipHop, Rock was on the bill along with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Blueface, along with other West Coast artists. Tyga performed a string of hits including "Rack City," Fenix Flexin performed "Rubberz," and the New Boyz continued their reunion nearly 20 years after the release of "You’re a Jerk." The outlet also noted that Tyga and Blueface led the room in "Free Tory" chants.

The Not On Tor run is a multi-city series of official listening parties for Lanez's music and the inclusion of DJ sets and guest appearances, while the Canadian rapper-singer remains incarcerated on his 2020 conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

In August 2023, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was sentenced to 10 years and has seen a string of issues behind bars, including being victim to an inmate stabbing last May.

The Not On Tor tour is expected to continued in Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Pittsburgh, while other cities may be added to the calendar.