Colts fans and Tyler Warren fantasy owners aren’t having a great weekend as the star tight end has popped up on Indy’s injury report. Below, we will deliver a Warren injury update and dish out the latest information on whether or not the TE will play this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Tyler Warren injury update: Is Colts TE playing Sunday against Titans? Warren popped up on the Colts’ injury report Friday after he suffered a groin injury at practice. “Tyler Warren’s groin injury happened in front of us during individual drills, but it was difficult to tell whether it was something notable,” ESPN’s Stephen Holder posted on X on Friday. “Media viewing ended right afterward, so couldn’t see the aftermath.” It is likely that Warren is dealing with a mild groin strain. Recovery time for this type of injury is 1-3 weeks, but NFL players often play through them. The issue here is that this injury happened just a couple of days before game day. Playing in an NFL game just 48 hours after any type of injury is a risky proposition.

That said, the Colts already had a depleted receiving corps due to injury and were in desperation mode as is. There is a decent chance that Warren will give it a go Sunday against the Titans. Of note, Warren suffered a groin injury during the preseason but only missed a week. He was full-go for Indy’s Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Warren proved to be durable during his rookie NFL season in 2025, playing in all 17 games. If Warren cannot play Sunday against the Titans, it is almost certain that he will play in the Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings. This is not believed to be a longterm injury. Here is a look at the Colts’ upcoming schedule.

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Titans at Colts

Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Colts at Vikings

Week 8 Sunday, November 1: Colts at Jaguars

Week 9 Sunday, November 8: Cowboys at Colts

Week 10 Sunday, November 15: Dolphins at Colts

Tyler Warren fantasy football outlook

Warren had a fantasy football ADP of 58 overall at FantasyPros this past summer. He was TE4, behind only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Colston Loveland. Warren has been highly productive so far in 2026 as he has 30 catches for 213 yards in five games played. Last week against the Steelers was his best outing of the season thus far, as he had seven catches for 83 yards. Warren posted 76 receptions for 817 yards and 4 TDs last season. Colts odds

The Colts were +4500 at Fanatics to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season. Indy, which owns a 2-3 record, is currently +8000 to win it all. Shane Steichen’s crew is +550 to win the AFC South. The Colts’ win total projection at Fanatics is currently sitting at 7.5, with juice on the Over.

Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.