Sneakers

These Premium Nike Goadome Lows Are Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Croc' Nike Air Max Goadome Lows.

'Crocs' Nike Air Max Goadome Lows
The 'Crocs' Nike Air Max Goadome Lows are available on Complex. Via Complex

Just in time for the fall weather, Nike has released three new premium iterations of the Air Max Goadome Low, and they’re available now on Complex.

The latest trio of Nike Air Max Goadome Low styles is equipped with a premium croc skin-inspired textured leather upper and comes in either a black, pink, or yellow colorway. All three pairs come with matching shoelaces and are paired with a black sock liner. Completing the look is a metallic silver mini Swoosh logo on the heel counter, while a black ACG-branded Max Air midsole and a lugged outsole appear below.

Nike’s beloved Air Max Goadome came back strong last year and the low-top version of the boot was reintroduced in February. Since then, a steady number of releases for the Goadome Low have hit retail, including a collaborative version from Taller de Rafa.

Readers can cop this “Crocs” Nike Air Max Goadome Low collection now on Complex for $175 each.

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