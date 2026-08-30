New Boyz's Ben J and Legacy Publicly Link Up for the First In Years

The two rappers, who popularized the “Jerkin” dance trend in the late 2000s and early 2010s, did an interview with Power 106 about their upcoming Halloween plans — suggesting that they’re back together again for good.

New Boyz — Earl "Ben J" Benjamin and Dominic "Legacy" Thomas, both born in Hesperia, California, just one day apart in October 1991 — announced their split on Nov. 9, 2013. His statement at the time read: "We've shared our talents with the world as a duo and had a very successful career in doing so... we've decided that we'd like to share our talents with our fans individually. Together or apart; we've made our mark in American music history and our imprint will never be forgotten."

The estrangement ran deeper than a business decision. In a 2020 Vlad TV interview, Ben J said flatly that Legacy "ain't f***in' with me," pointing to tension tied in part to Legacy's past relationship with R&B singer Tinashe. Ben J alleged that Tinashe had persuaded Legacy to skip a Disney appearance on That's So Random, calling it "childish," and contended that Legacy had produced Tinashe's first project and directed her videos without receiving credit.

The duo's run had been a genuine cultural moment. Their 2009 single "You're a Jerk" climbed to No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on Hot Rap Tracks, introducing jerkin' to a national audience. Their Gold-certified debut Skinny Jeanz and a Mic arrived that same September. The follow-up, Too Cool to Care (2011), yielded two Platinum singles, "Backseat" featuring The Cataracs and Dev, and "Better with the Lights Off" featuring Chris Brown.

Signs of reconciliation had been building for a few years. In late 2021, "You're a Jerk" went viral on TikTok after a teacher was caught jerking on camera, prompting Ben J to publicly call out to Legacy: "Bro... we back on the News 12 yrs later!" Legacy responded with a TikTok of the two jerking together, captioned "Phase 2," and the pair released "You're a Jerk 2" on Jan. 18, 2022.