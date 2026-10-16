The 2026-27 NBA season is about to tip off, so there will be plenty of fantasy basketball drafts taking place over the next few days. Almost as important as drafting the right players in fantasy hoops is finding the appropriate name for your team. Adding insult to injury when you have a bad squad is if you also have a lame team name.

Finding the right team name is an art form. It must be something cool. Something humorous. Something catchy. So take your time this season and find a winning name.

Below, we’ll take a look at the best fantasy basketball team names for 2026-27, as well as some never-fail classics. Best fantasy basketball team names for 2026-27

Here is a look at the best/funniest fantasy basketball team names for 2026-27. In parentheses is the current or former NBA player that the team name is tied to.

A Friend in Need is a Friend Embiid (Joel Embiid)

All My Exums Live in Texas (Dante Exum)

Ausar is Born (Ausar Thompson)

Beal Good Inc. (Bradley Beal)

Beal or No Beal (Bradley Beal)

Beal With It (Bradley Beal)

Beats By Dray (Draymond Green)

Bed Bath and Biyombo (Bismack Biyombo)

Better Call Gasol (Pau Gasol)

Big Girls Don’t Kawhi (Kawhi Leonard)

Brow Shakalaka (Anthony Davis)

Brunson’s Burners (Jalen Brunson)

ChetGBT (Chet Holmgren)

Come Out and Klay (Klay Thompson)

Day to Davis (Anthony Davis)

De’Aaron On The Side of Caution (De’Aaron Fox)

Don’t Go Jayson Waterfalls (Jayson Tatum)

Don’t Go Blakin’ My Heart (Blake Griffin)

Do You Even Lift, Brow? (Anthony Davis)

Dragic the Gathering (Goran Dragic)

Dunn and Dunner (Kris Dunn)

Durant Durant (Kevin Durant)

Every Kiss Begins With Klay (Klay Thompson)

Everybody Loves Draymond (Draymond Green)

Fear the Beard (James Harden)

Fifty Shades of Shai (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

Frozen Gobert (Rudy Gobert)

Full Metal Jokic (Nikola Jokic)

Giddey Up! (Josh Giddey)

Giggety-Gig-Giddey (Josh Giddey)

Girl You Know It’s Jrue (Jrue Holiday)

Gobert Report (Rudy Gobert)

Go Harden the Paint (James Harden)

Go Harden or Go Home (James Harden)

Grand Theft Rondo (Rajon Rondo)

Guaransheed Victory (Rasheed Wallace)

Guns ’N Derrick Roses (Derrick Rose)

Harden the Interruption (James Harden)

Here’s to you, Mitchell Robinson (Mitchell Robinson)

Herro Ball (Tyler Herro)

Hield of Dreams (Buddy Hield)

Huevos Bancheros (Paolo Banchero)

Ibaka Flocka Flame (Serge Ibaka)

Iblockalypse Brow (Anthony Davis)

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butler (Jimmy Butler)

Ice Trae (Trae Young)

Innocent Until Proven (Josh Giddey)

It’s on Like Doncic Kong (Luka Doncic)

It’s on Like KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns)

Jrue Let the Dogs Out (Jrue Holiday)

Jrue Light Special (Jrue Holiday)

Kawhi Bother (Kawhi Leonard)

Kawhi Me a River (Kawhi Leonard)

Kawhi So Serious? (Kawhi Leonard)

Kawhaii Five-O (Kawhi Leonard)

Kawhian Punch (Kawhi Leonard)

Kawhiet Riot (Kawhi Leonard)

Kyrie’s Flat Earthers (Kyrie Irving)

LaVine on a Prayer (Zach LaVine)

Mo Problems, Mo Bamba (Mo Bamba)

More Than a Bealing (Bradley Beal)

Not All Herros Wear Capes (Tyler Herro)

OnlyFranz (Franz Wagner)

Rock ’Em, Siakam Robots (Pascal Siakam)

Rock Harden (James Harden)

Sir, This is a Wemby’s (Victor Wembanyama)

Slippery When Chet (Chet Holmgren)

Stairway to Kevin (Kevin Durant)

Steph Infection (Steph Curry)

There Goes My Herro (Tyler Herro)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Poeltls (Jakob Poeltl)

Too Hot to Randle (Julius Randle)

Tour de Franz (Franz Wagner)

Wake and Blake (Blake Griffin)

WebEmbiid (Joel Embiid)

Wish Upon Ausar (Ausar Thompson)

Your Team Name is a Jokic (Nikola Jokic)

Zero Fox Given (De’Aaron Fox)

Fantasy basketball team name classics

Here are some non-player fantasy basketball team name classics that never go out of style.

Alley-Oops, I Did It Again

Backdoor Cuts

Ball Don’t Lie

Bank Shots

Boarding School

Bricks and Mortar

Dunk Dynasty

Fast Break Fanatics

Flu Game Fighters

Full Court Pressers

Hoop There It Is

Hoosier Daddy

Load Management Lovers

Lockdown Defenders

Longshots

Logo Launchers

Loose Balls

No Harm, No Foul

Pick Nose And Roll

Send FT Pics

Too Many Steps

The Bank is Open

Three Point Threats

Three’s and D’s

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