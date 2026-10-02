Music

Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper Accepts $9.5 Million in Dog Attack Case

Maria Avila accepted $9.5 million after a judge reduced her original $12.9 million jury award.

Chris Brown wearing a "Rags to Riches" shirt and a red cap stands in a lively crowd, with people enjoying the event around him.
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper Maria Avila has agreed to accept $9.5 million over a 2020 dog attack at the singer’s Los Angeles home rather than return to court for another trial over damages.

Avila formally accepted the reduced award after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton ruled that the $12.9 million a jury awarded her was excessive. Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, had requested a new trial, but Cotton ruled that only the amount of Avila’s damages could be retried unless she agreed to the $9.5 million figure by Oct. 2. Court documents show Avila “unequivocally accepts” the reduction.

The case stems from a Dec. 12, 2020 incident at Brown’s Tarzana home, where Avila said she was attacked by one of the singer’s dogs. She alleged the mauling caused severe injuries and left her with lasting physical and emotional trauma.

In reducing the award, Cotton found there wasn’t enough evidence to support the jury’s findings regarding extensive permanent nerve damage and the amount assigned to future pain and suffering. However, the judge found evidence that Avila would continue experiencing emotional distress, humiliation, shame, embarrassment, and some persistent pain from nerve damage.

Avila proposed dividing the new award into $3.85 million for past non-economic losses, $5.4 million for future non-economic losses, and $250,000 for future medical expenses.

Brown failed to secure a new trial on his other arguments. Among them, his attorneys challenged the jury hearing about his 2009 felony conviction, but Cotton found Brown had not demonstrated that admitting the conviction was an error significant enough to warrant another trial.

Avila’s sister, Patricia, also received $885,000 from the jury for emotional distress stemming from witnessing the attack. Cotton declined to reduce that award, finding it was supported by the evidence presented at trial.

Related Stories

Chris Brown
Music

Chris Brown Wins Bid to Revisit $12.9 Million Dog Mauling Verdict, but There's a Catch

A Los Angeles judge gave former housekeeper Maria Avila until Oct. 2 to accept $9.5 million or face a new trial on damages.

Trey Alston3 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Chris Brown Contests $13 Million Dog Attack Verdict Over 'Inflammatory' Rihanna Assault Mention

Brown's lawyers argue a cross-examination question about his 2009 felony conviction irreparably poisoned the jury.

Will Lavin49 days ago
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 25: Chris Brown performs at Nissan Stadium on July 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music

Chris Brown Says He No Longer Wants to Be Honored After Texas Lawmaker’s Apology: ‘Keep That Sh*t'

State Rep. Venton Jones offered an apology to victims of domestic violence after Brown was honored on the Dallas stop of the R&B Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago

Trending

1
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
2
MusicQuavo's Pharrell-Produced Album 'QRÖMELIFE': Tracklist, Features, and Everything You Need to Know
3
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
4
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App