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LeBron James looks on smiling, while on the court.
Sports

LeBron James Reportedly Sued by Fan Claiming They Were Misled by ‘Second Decision’ Video

A Lakers fan bought tickets to an upcoming game, assuming the teaser video meant this season would be James' last. Now, he wants his money back.

Jose Martinez281 days ago
JT, Cardi B, and Hennessy Carolina are shown in a collage. JT wears a black outfit, Cardi B a strapless dress, and Hennessy a lace top.
Music

JT Drags ‘Begging-Ass B*tch’ Cardi B and ‘Ran Through’ Sister Hennessy in Explosive Livestream Rant

The 'City Cinderella' rapper accused Cardi B of faking the sales of her new album and said Bardi's sister Hennessy is "jobless."

Alex Ocho289 days ago
A group of women, including a tall woman in sunglasses and denim, stand on a basketball court. Some wear "Hennessy" jerseys.
Sports

A'ja Wilson Holds Court at Hennessy's 2x2 All Star Showcase

The Las Vegas Ace hooper hosted the Hennessy Arena 2 x 2 showcase in The Bay.

Jillian Hardeman-Webb512 days ago
alpha industries knicks nba jacket 2024
Style

The 10 Best 2024-25 NBA Season Goodies You Can Buy to Rep Your Team

From Siegelman Stable’s latest edition of the New York Knicks cap to a 'Very Special' bottle of LeBron James x Hennessy cognac, these are the best items you can buy to rep your favorite team.

Shinnie Park631 days ago
Press photos of Beyonce and SirDavis whisky.
Music

Beyoncé Honors Legacy of Her Paternal Great-Grandfather With New Whisky SirDavis

In partnership with Moët Hennessy, her new whisky brand SirDavis is named after the singer’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue.

Jaelani Turner-Williams696 days ago
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Kanye West paparazzi photo taken in LA
Music

Kanye West Says He Was Drinking Hennessy When Posting Antisemitic Tweets

In 2022, Ye wrote that he would go 'death con 3' on Jewish people.

tara mahadevan708 days ago
Split image: Left - two hands clasping in sudsy water with petals. Right - pouring liquid into a bath
Life

Hennessy Pedicures Trend in Atlanta Shocks the Liquor Brand: 'We Hope Not?!'

The cognac company was not feeling the idea of their drinks being used for pedicures at a spa in Atlanta's Bankhead area.

Jaelani Turner-Williams862 days ago
megan thee stallion sipping from straw
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Sips Henny From Straw to Celebrate "HISS" Debuting at No. 1

In the intro to Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot," the straw-sipping Hennessy method is mentioned. Megan later teased putting the straw back in the Henny if "HISS" hit the top spot.

Trace William Cowen892 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says If “Hiss” Hits No. 1 She’ll Go Back to Drinking Hennessy With a Straw, Referencing Nicki’s “Big Foot” Line

The Houston Hottie made it loud and clear that she heard Nicki's "Big Foot" diss track.

Mark Elibert895 days ago
Music

Nas Claims He Introduced 2Pac to Hennessy at Howard Homecoming

A similar story was told by Esco's friend G-Wiz who saw Pac drinking Henny while standing outside the sunroof of a limousine.

Mark Elibert1090 days ago
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Kim Jones x Hennessy X.O collaboration
Style

Kim Jones Connects With Hennessy X.O on Exclusive Collection

The three-piece collection will deliver a limited edition bottle design, a Masterpiece decanter, as well as a HNY Low sneaker, which drops this month.

Joshua Espinoza1223 days ago
AJ Tracey (credit: @kxvinmedia)
Music

Watch AJ Tracey Perform Live On The River Thames At The Hennessy x NBA Floating Court

This first-of-its-kind performance kicks off a whole weekend of celebrations, including a celebrity match featuring BackRoad Gee, P Money, and D Double E.

James Keith1499 days ago
Eddie Huang x The Takeout
Pop Culture

Eddie Huang Talks Family While Feasting on Chinese Takeout | The Takeout

From restaurants like Baohaus, to books like Fresh Off the Boat, to feature films like Boogie, Huang’s work has always existed at the nexus of food and culture.

First We Feast1676 days ago
Hayley Kiyoko and Sarah Kawahara
Pop Culture

Singer Hayley Kiyoko Hears Untold Stories About Her Family Odyssey

Watch singer Hayley Kiyoko listen to untold stories about her grandmother while cooking her family's Sushi Dai CK recipe in Hennessy X.O.‘s ’Original Odyssey.'

Amber McKynzie1682 days ago
Eddie Huang x Louis Huang
Pop Culture

Film Director Eddie Huang and His Father Dig Deep Into Their Family Journey

Watch film director and chef Eddie Huang recreate a traditional Taiwanese noodle dish while discussing Eddie's upbringing in Hennessy X.O.‘s ’Original Odyssey.

Amber McKynzie1688 days ago
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