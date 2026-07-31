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Split image. Left: Charlamagne tha God in a black jacket. Right: Diddy in a white shirt.
Pop Culture

Charlamagne Jokes Diddy Should 'Drop His Pants' and 'Make the Jail a Happy Place'

Instead of the alleged fight that took place behind bars, The 'Breakfast Club' co-host suggests Diddy should "make the jail a happy place."

Alex Ocho39 minutes ago

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