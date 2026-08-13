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Diddy Prison Update: Mogul Reportedly No Longer in Solitary Confinement Following Alleged Fight

A Federal Bureau of Prisons rep has declined to comment.

Diddy in a black leather jacket and sunglasses holds a microphone outdoors.
Image via Getty/Shareif Ziyadat/Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy, currently slated for a February 2028 federal prison release, is said to no longer be in solitary confinement following a reported fight at the New Jersey facility where he’s serving out his sentence.

That’s the latest word from TMZ, which cited “sources with direct knowledge” in its Wednesday (Aug. 12) report. Per the outlet, Diddy was previously placed in solitary confinement due to a fight with another inmate who “dissed” him, though the alleged fight in question was ultimately brought to a halt by staffers at the low-security federal facility.

When reached for comment by Complex on Thursday (Aug. 13), a Federal Bureau of Prisons rep reiterated the agency’s policy against speaking publicly about inmates.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information regarding the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including housing assignments, nor do we discuss whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions,” the rep told Complex.

Complex has also reached out to a rep for Diddy. This story may be updated.

Last summer, the Bad Boy Records founder was convicted on Mann Act violations, but found not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Diddy, who had asked for “mercy” ahead of his sentencing, was given four years behind bars that October.

Fast forward to July of this year, and Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a Netflix docuseries counting 50 Cent as an executive producer, had scored multiple Emmy nominations, including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

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