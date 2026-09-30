Tisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina

Tisha Campbell revealed that Martin Lawrence personally showed up at her mother's house to convince her to take the role of Gina on Martin.
During an appearance on Taboo's Comics & Kicks, Campbell recalled initially turning Lawrence down because another pilot she had filmed had already been picked up for 13 episodes, while Martin was still only a pilot. Lawrence wasn't willing to accept the answer.
"He was like, 'Nah, nah, I'm coming over your house. Where do you live?'" Campbell recalled. "I was like, 'I live with my mom.'"
Lawrence eventually arrived and continued making his pitch in person.
"I really want you to play this role," Campbell remembered him telling her.
Although walking away from her other show meant sacrificing guaranteed money, Campbell said she felt compelled to take the chance.
"God kept telling me, 'You got to go with Martin,'" she said. "I was like, 'That's a lot of money I'm giving up.'"
Campbell ultimately agreed to the pitch, telling Lawrence, "All right, Martin, I'm going to go with you."
The decision turned into a career-defining role, with Campbell starring as Gina Waters (eventually Gina Waters-Payne, once she marries Lawrence’s character in season 3) throughout the sitcom's five-season run from 1992 to 1997.