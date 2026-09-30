Tisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina

Tisha Campbell revealed that Martin Lawrence personally showed up at her mother's house to convince her to take the role of Gina on Martin.

During an appearance on Taboo's Comics & Kicks, Campbell recalled initially turning Lawrence down because another pilot she had filmed had already been picked up for 13 episodes, while Martin was still only a pilot. Lawrence wasn't willing to accept the answer.

"He was like, 'Nah, nah, I'm coming over your house. Where do you live?'" Campbell recalled. "I was like, 'I live with my mom.'"