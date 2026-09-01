Music

Aubrey O'Day Reacts to 2Pac Murder Verdict, Alleges 'Those Who Conspired' Are Featured in Diddy Doc

"The truth deserves the entire story," the Bad Boy alum argued.

Aubrey O'Day with long blonde hair wearing a red outfit and layered gold necklaces at an event.
Image via Getty/Amanda Edwards

Aubrey O’Day is pointing to the Emmy-nominated Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning in the wake of Duane “Keffe D” Davis’s conviction in the murder of 2Pac.

In a post shared to X on Monday (Aug. 31), the same day Davis was given a guilty verdict in connection with Pac’s 1996 murder, the Danity Kane member and Bad Boy Records alum alleged that “all of those who conspired to have Pac murdered” appear in the doc, which counts 50 Cent as an executive producer.

“Watch Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Netflix,” O’Day wrote. “You can see all of those who conspired to have Pac murdered.”

In a swift follow-up, O’Day elaborated on her stance a bit further, arguing that the Davis verdict showed that one need not directly “[pull] the trigger” to be found responsible for such a killing.

“So now the question becomes: if evidence establishes that anyone else financed, ordered, encouraged, or knowingly set that murder in motion, why should their accountability be any different?” O’Day asked. “Justice cannot stop with the person in the car. It has to follow the evidence wherever, and to whomever, it leads. Thirty years is a long time. The truth deserves the entire story.”

Prior to jurors reaching their decision against Davis in a Las Vegas court on Monday, Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal, of Clark County, urged them to “find him guilty” of orchestrating the crime. Jurors did exactly that, convicting Davis of murder and opening up the potential for a life sentence.

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