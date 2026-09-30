Jim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Jim Jones is blaming Cam'ron for preventing a Dipset and The LOX tour from happening after their memorable 2021 VERZUZ event.

While guest hosting Hot 97's Mornings with Mero, Jones alleged the tour fell apart because Dipset lost the battle. "He's a hater and a sore loser and if he wasn't a sore loser and a hater, there would have been a Lox and Dipset Tour," Jones said. "There was nothing stopping the tour but him."

According to Jones, Cam had the money and connections to make the run happen but "snubbed the tour" after VERZUZ didn't go his way. Jones added that he would have toured regardless of the outcome, saying, "I would have went in there and got my bag."