Music

Jim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Jones claims Cam'ron "snubbed" the joint tour after Dipset's Verzuz loss to The Lox.

Cam'ron in a red sweater and cap, Jim Jones in a white shirt and beanie, both wearing jewelry and making hand gestures.
(Photo by Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Jim Jones blamed Cam’ron for blocking a Dipset and The LOX tour after their 2021 VERZUZ event, calling him “a hater and a sore loser.”
  • Jones said Cam had the money and connections to make the tour happen but walked away when VERZUZ did not go his way.
  • Jones admitted Dipset was not properly prepared, while Cam has said incidents during the battle cost their planned $1.5 million tour several dates.

Jim Jones is blaming Cam'ron for preventing a Dipset and The LOX tour from happening after their memorable 2021 VERZUZ event.

While guest hosting Hot 97's Mornings with Mero, Jones alleged the tour fell apart because Dipset lost the battle. "He's a hater and a sore loser and if he wasn't a sore loser and a hater, there would have been a Lox and Dipset Tour," Jones said. "There was nothing stopping the tour but him."

According to Jones, Cam had the money and connections to make the run happen but "snubbed the tour" after VERZUZ didn't go his way. Jones added that he would have toured regardless of the outcome, saying, "I would have went in there and got my bag."

He also took a shot at Cam's VERZUZ performance, telling him, "You the one that forgot your freestyle and got booed."

Still, Jones acknowledged Dipset wasn't ready for The Lox that night, saying, "I once again tip my hat to the Lox for being prepared. Proper preparation prevents poor performance. And we wasn't properly prepared."

Cam has offered a different explanation, previously saying a planned $1.5 million tour lost several dates following the VERZUZ because of incidents during the battle.

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