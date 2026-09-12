6ix9ine Taunts Lil Durk for Remaining in Custody After Acquittal: 'Still in Prison'

Key Takeaways
- 6ix9ine mocked Lil Durk with fireworks and champagne after the Chicago rapper’s murder-for-hire acquittal, emphasizing that his longtime rival remains in custody.
- The rapper had planned a "Lil Durk Going Away Party" for a guilty verdict and reportedly spent $100,000 on the celebratory skit.
- Durk will stay jailed ahead of an October 5 racketeering murder and firearms trial tied to Stephon Mack's 2022 shooting death.
6ix9ine has found a way to still throw shade at his longtime nemesis Lil Durk despite the Chicago rapper's acquittal in his murder-for-hire trial this week.
On Friday (September 11), a Los Angeles federal jury found Durk (real name Durk Banks) not guilty on all counts, following three days of deliberations. However, he's not yet been released from jail, and prosecutors confirmed he will remain in custody until his racketeering case, tied to the 2022 shooting death of Stephon Mack, is resolved. That second trial on racketeering murder and firearms charges is scheduled for October 5.
6ix9ine had planned to throw a "Lil Durk Going Away Party" in the event of a guilty verdict, and while Durk was cleared of all charges, the controversial rapper still held a celebration of sorts.
Posting a video on Instagram of him letting off fireworks and popping champagne, he reacted to the decision while mocking the Chicago rapper about his deceased brother Dontay "DThang" Banks and Von. "Von dead 💀 Dthang dead 💀 Durk still in 🔒 prison," he captioned the post.
6ix9ine also celebrated NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo and Lil Timm, the latter who fatally shot Von. "Lil Tim still alive & FREE, Quando Rondo still alive & FREE, NBA still alive & FREE, 69 still alive & FREE. Durk REMAINS in prison has to fight for his life AGAIN, OCTOBER 5TH 2nd trial," the caption continued.
While Akademiks tried to call 6ix9ine on his Friday livestream to no avail, the rapper announced the "Going-Away Party" by inviting Ak via phone call. Ak also claimed that 6ix9ine spent $100,000 on the celebratory skit, believing that Durk would be found guilty.
6ixine’s taunting of Durk has gone on for over five years. After pressuring the rapper to "Slide for Von," meaning retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von, 6ix9ine questioned who would walk Durk's daughter to prom.
During the murder-for-hire trial, the "GUMMO" artist was named among those on Durk's alleged "opp list," which included NBA YoungBoy and a person named Trina, although it's unspecified whether it was meant towards the Miami rapper of the same name.
The murder-for-hire case delved into whether Durk ordered a hit on Rondo, legal name Tyquian Bowman, as payback for the 2020 killing of King Von. Prosecutors said the August 2022 shooting near the Beverly Center instead killed Rondo's 24-year-old cousin, Saviay'a Robinson.
Co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey were convicted on stalking-related charges and acquitted of the murder-for-hire counts.