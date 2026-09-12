Lil Durk Ordered to Stay in Jail Despite Being Found Not Guilty on All Charges

Lil Durk has been ordered to remain behind bars, even though he’s been found not guilty on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial.

According to YouTuber Trap Lore Ross, prosecutors in Durk’s case revealed that he won’t be coming home until his next trial for racketeering charges connected to the 2022 shooting death of Stephon Mack ends. That trial begins on Oct. 5th, meaning that Durk will spend the next several weeks behind bars. You can read our breakdown of Durk’s racketeering charges here.

Following two days of deliberations, the jury in the trial came back on the third day with the verdict. The rapper was acquitted of all five charges he was facing (conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Quando Rondo using a dangerous weapon; stalking resulting in Saviay’a Robinson’s death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; and use of interstate commerce facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death).

Read more about Lil Durk remaining behind bars in our article, Lil Durk Trial Verdict: Why He Might Stay In Jail Even If He’s Found Guilty.