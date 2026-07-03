6ix9ine

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Jack Doherty, 6ix9ine, and Lil Tjay
Pop Culture

6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay for Getting Slapped by Jack Doherty on Livestream

Tekashi posted a slow-mo vid of the situation.

Trey Alston12 days ago
Adin Live/YouTube
Pop Culture

6ix9ine Shocks Adin Ross, N3ON and Clavicular With 'Abortion' Comment

The rapper said that if his partner isn't having a baby boy, then she will have an abortion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams69 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine performing on stage; Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane at an event, both wearing jewelry.
Music

6ix9ine Blasts Gucci Mane as Hypocrite Over Pooh Shiesty Case: 'What Happened to the Streets?'

6ix9ine calls Gucci Mane a hypocrite for “snitching” and recounting what happened during his alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Andrew White98 days ago
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6ix9ine
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail, Says Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro Signed His SpongeBob

6ix9ine served three months in jail for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Joe Price105 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

Woman Arrested for Attempting to Break Into 6ix9ine’s Florida Home

The woman has allegedly tried to break into Tekashi's home multiple times.

tara mahadevan115 days ago
Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, and 6ix9ne
Music

Boosie Badazz Still Mad at Kodak Black for 6ixine Collab: 'What You Say and Do Matter'

"I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging."

Trey Alston132 days ago
(L) Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France. (Center) Lil Tracy performs at Alcatraz on November 09, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (R) Musical guest Lil Uzi Vert performs on Friday, February 6, 2026
Music

Lil Pump Disses ‘Leech’ Lil Tracy, Says Lil Uzi Vert Is ‘Still Running Sh*t’

Lil Pump dubbed Lil Tracy irrelevant among 2010s SoundCloud era rappers.

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine is seen during the second half of a game between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center on November 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Armed Home Invasion: Second Suspect Arrested

The first suspect was arrested in December last year, one month after the incident went down at 6ix9ine's home in Florida.

Joe Price164 days ago
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Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black
Music

Boosie Badazz Claps Back at Kodak Black's Diss: 'Clout Chasing Crackhead'

On Thursday, Yak posted his diss track, "Christmas Eve," where he names Boosie.

tara mahadevan189 days ago
TraxNYC sits in front of a wall with jewelry design sketches.
Style

TraxNYC Speaks Out After Brawl With Jewelers Accused of Using His Name to Scam

Trax warned that he's not to be messed with following the explosive confrontation with the jewelry company accused of using his name to scam.

Jose Martinez193 days ago
TraxNYC holding a Complex microphone on the left, and 6ix9ine with tattoos, braids, and a blue cap clapping on the right.
Music

TraxNYC Says He Wants to Fight 6ix9ine: ‘We Could Put Our Hands on'

The celebrity jeweler and the Brooklyn rapper have seemingly been at odds since 2018.

Alex Ocho193 days ago
Three men indoors, 6ix9ine with face tattoos and a large chain, streamer Cuffem, and Adin Ross, wearing a cap, looking serious.
Music

6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem Record Diss Track Targeting Doechii, Lil Durk, and Others

Lil Tjay is also a target of Cuffem's contribution to the song, which they recorded during a livestream.

Joe Price197 days ago
6ix9ine with facial tattoos and braided hair wearing a shiny jacket and neon hoodie, against a blue background.
Music

6ix9ine Says He’s ‘Not Suicidal’ Ahead of Three-Month Prison Sentence

The rapper said he's "not suicidal" before turning himself in for a 3-month prison stint.

Mark Elibert198 days ago
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(L-R) 6ix9ine and Gunna.
Music

6ix9ine Thinks 'F*ck the Streets' Movement Is 'Loophole' for Rappers to Work With Gunna Again

The controversial rapper believes Young Thug and 21 Savage are paving the way for others to work with Gunna again.

Alex Ocho199 days ago
A person with colorful braided hair, wearing a graphic shirt and large necklaces, holds a drink can. Security staff are in the background.
Music

Suspect In 6ix9ine Home Invasion Case Arrested

The other suspects in the case have not yet been identified and arrested.

Jade Gomez209 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and 6ix9ine walk to the ring before i their heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua in Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Young Thug attends the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Netflix Live Event at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Thanks Young Thug for Watching His Walkout With Jake Paul

The rapper trolled Thug, who was in attendance for the Jake Paul v. Anthony Joshua match.

Jaelani Turner-Williams209 days ago

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