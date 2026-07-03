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Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
Shawn Setaro, author of ‘Complex Presents Dummy Boy: Tekashi 6ix9ine and The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods,’ tells the story behind the new book.Jordan Rose
Before “Gummo,” Tekashi 6ix9ine was a struggling rapper from BK. Read more about his story in this excerpt from the new book ‘Dummy Boy.’Shawn Setaro
Music
6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Says He's Down to His Last $1,200 and Unable to Afford Legal Counsel
Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s request was granted after he asked for the appointment of new counsel in documents stating that he is down to his last $1,200.Trace William Cowen