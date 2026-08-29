Music

Lil Durk Trial: 6ix9ine Says He’ll Throw a 'Going Away Party' If Rapper Is Found Guilty

6ix9ine called into DJ Akademiks' livestream to extend the invite as OTF Jam's damaging courtroom testimony dropped.

6ix9ine and Lil Durk
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix)/ (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for PepsiCo)

6ix9ine is already planning to celebrate Lil Durk’s imprisonment if found guilty in his murder-for-hire trial.

The New York rapper announced he intends to throw a "Lil Durk Going Away Party" if Durk is convicted, extending a personal invite to DJ Akademiks during a phone call on his livestream. "When this n***a get found guilty, you coming to my party?" 6ix9ine asked. Akademiks did not appear enthusiastic about the invitation.

The provocation landed soon after cooperating witness OTF Jam (Kacey Hester) took the stand on Day 4 of Durk's trial in Los Angeles and name-dropped 6ix9ine during his testimony, adding another layer to an already chaotic week in the courtroom.

OTF Jam, identified as one of three masked gunmen in a 2022 West Hollywood gas station shooting, testified that Durk promised "half a million or a million dollars" for the killing of Quando Rondo (Tyquian Bowman) at an Atlanta studio meeting. He described the gas station shooting as "sloppy" and said he "wasn't feeling good about it at all."

On taking the stand against his former associate, OTF Jam was direct. "I had to get it off my chest. It was weighing on me," he said. He also made clear his complicated feelings toward Durk: "I still do have a lot of love for him. What he did for me, you can't forget that. I still got love for him, I just got no respect for him. He probably hate me now."

Lil Durk is being charged with ordering his OTF crew to carry out the killing as retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. Prosecutor Daniel Weiner told jurors, "This case is not about music — it's about murder," adding that Banks "used his wealth and used his purse strings to put pressure on his OTF members to get that revenge." A conviction carries up to life in prison.

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