50 Cent Teams Up With Max B for New Collab: 'Mo More Tricks, No More Tries'

50 Cent has teamed up with Max B for a new track that appears to be titled "No More Tricks, No More Tries” –– check it out below. On Saturday morning (March 7), the G-Unit boss took to Instagram to surprise fans with a new joint featuring the Wave God. "I am the algorithm," 50 captioned the post. "No more tricks, no more tries/ N***as is pussy I can see it in your eyes," Fif raps over the song’s soulful production, delivering threats to his rivals –– one possibly being T.I., who he’s been beefing with as of late.

Max B also gives a clean verse before the song’s conclusion. “BB colors Supreme, you need me, I fuck with your team/ As long as I get a bag, Max is 17,” he raps. The track becomes the “In Da Club" hitmaker’s second song to drop this week, as he also collaborated with three-time Grammy winner Leon Thomas on the theme song for upcoming show Power: Origins. On the track, Fif, who serves as the show’s executive producer, continues his feud with T.I. and his wife, singer-songwriter Tiny Harris, and even drags their son, King Harris, into the beef. "I’m back on my dope boy grammar / Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," he raps. "Freak shit, peep shit / Keep shit, on the low / But everybody know." While the issues between 50 Cent and T.I. go back to a failed attempt at a Verzuz battle, the G-Unit head honcho trolled Jim Jones on Instagram last year over the prison release of Max B, the rapper and podcaster’s former artist.