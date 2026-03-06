50 Cent Takes Shots at T.I. and Tiny on New 'Power: Origins' Theme Song

"I’m back on my dope boy grammar / Your daddy made your mama eat every box in Atlanta," he raps on the track, seemingly addressing T.I.’s son, King Harris, who also got involved in the beef with his own diss track. "Freak shit, peep shit / Keep shit, on the low / But everybody know." While the lyrics were seemingly left up to interpretation, Fif also shared a video of the theme alongside a picture of the married couple. "They are gonna learn to leave me alone," he wrote.

50 Cent and T.I. reignited their beef — which dates back as far as 2007 — earlier this year when Tip called out 50 for never agreeing to a Verzuz battle in 2020. In response, Fif insulted the Atlanta rapper and his family. More recently, he has suggested that he could be working on a documentary series focused on the sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and his wife. In a post shared on Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a headline that reported Fif was developing a docuseries about the couple, following a similar series he did about Diddy for Netflix, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. "Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming," he wrote. "I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person." T.I. has released several diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent, while his children King Harris and Domani have also gotten involved. In an interview on The Ebro Show, T.I. denied that he was involved in coordinating the disses from his sons. "I ain’t got nothing to do with — everybody moving on their own accord," he said. "Everybody doing what they feel is necessary to be done in the moment."