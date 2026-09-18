IShowSpeed Red Carpet Clips Give Rise to Everyone's New Favorite Meme

IShowSpeed, at this point, could easily adopt a new moniker: IGrowMemes.
The latest Speed-focused memery focuses on a batch of red carpet photos captured at last year’s YouTube BrandCast event in New York, often presented in a montage format and occasionally soundtracked by what should be a familiar instrumental. In a variation, a clip of red carpet footage is utilized in its raw form.
A plethora of sentiments have been expressed with Speed’s unwitting assistance, ranging from a blend of surprise and confidence upon learning that someone “fine” added you to their Close Friends list on Instagram after mere days of knowing each other, to a calm sense of disbelief at the fact that the recently announced Grand Theft Auto VI companion album will finish its sprint to existence before Frank Ocean delivers a follow-up to 2016’s Blonde.
Take it all in below.
Speed is already the subject of some of the most enduring memes of recent years. However, in reaction to the latest one, which, in its original form, does indeed boast a connection to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Complex’s pick for the No. 1 streamer of the moment simply seemed perplexed.
“The fuck is this, bruh?” he recently said when reacting to one of the loading screen-inspired montages. “The fuck is y’all doing? I don’t get it. Nah, chat. What’s so funny about these pictures, bro? Real shit. Why is y’all laughing at these pictures? What is so funny?”
At any rate, here are 10 things you might not know about Speed.