IShowSpeed Red Carpet Clips Give Rise to Everyone's New Favorite Meme

IShowSpeed, at this point, could easily adopt a new moniker: IGrowMemes.

The latest Speed-focused memery focuses on a batch of red carpet photos captured at last year’s YouTube BrandCast event in New York, often presented in a montage format and occasionally soundtracked by what should be a familiar instrumental. In a variation, a clip of red carpet footage is utilized in its raw form.

A plethora of sentiments have been expressed with Speed’s unwitting assistance, ranging from a blend of surprise and confidence upon learning that someone “fine” added you to their Close Friends list on Instagram after mere days of knowing each other, to a calm sense of disbelief at the fact that the recently announced Grand Theft Auto VI companion album will finish its sprint to existence before Frank Ocean delivers a follow-up to 2016’s Blonde.

Take it all in below.