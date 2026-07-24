Latest Stories
Tiny Harris Recalls Exchanging Numbers With T.I. After He Followed Her Into Victoria's Secret
Tiny Harris says she blew off her future husband during an earlier encounter at a recording studio.
Tiny Harris 'Wouldn't Want' Sons to Date Older Women But Thinks There's a 'Double Standard'
The mother of four, who is five years older than her husband, T.I., said she wouldn’t encourage her sons to date women twice their age.
Tiny Recounts Biggie Apologizing to XSCAPE for Calling Them ‘Ugly’ on ”Just Playing (Dreams)”
The late rapper poked fun at XSCAPE on his 1994 song "Just Playing (Dreams)."
Tiny Harris on 50 Cent Bringing Her Into T.I. Beef: ‘I Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With This’
The Xscape member questioned why the feud couldn't remain between T.I. and Fifty.
Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School
A stranger once called Zonnique's former public school and pretended to be her grandmother.
50 Cent Takes Shots at T.I. and Tiny on New 'Power: Origins' Theme Song
"They are gonna learn to leave me alone," the G-Unit head honcho said of the new track.
50 Cent Suggests He's Working on a T.I. and Tiny Documentary: 'Talk to a Crisis PR Person'
Fif previously served as an executive producer on the Diddy docuseries, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'
Benzino Slams 'Bozo' 50 Cent for Mocking His Injury, Takes Inspiration From T.I. and King Harris
In a recent interview, Benzino wore a t-shirt featuring what appears to be a photo of a young Fif holding a hand-drawn portrait of his late mother.
T.I. Plays Coy With Paparazzo When Asked About 50 Cent: 'What Diss Track?'
Tip also said he's here to "defend," not "defeat."
T.I.'s Son Domani Addresses 50 Cent’s Dead Mother on New Diss Track, 'Ms. Jackson'
In the latest diss track from the Harris family, Fif's late mother is asked if she's proud of who the G-Unit head honcho became.
50 Cent Focuses on Career Achievements and Business Wins Instead of T.I. Feud: 'I'll Take These L's'
Fif highlighted his TV achievements following his highly publicized back-and-forth with T.I. and King Harris.
King Harris Shares NSFW Photo of 50 Cent Holding Sex Toy: 'Dis Da Magic Stick You Talkin Bout'
King has involved himself in T.I. and 50's beef.
50 Cent Seemingly Says T.I. Has ‘Little F*cked up Albino Kids,’ Uses Beyoncé’s Family as Memes
The rappers recently reignited their feud after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny.
50 Cent Ramps Up T.I. Beef, Continues to Insult His Wife and Son: ‘God Doesn’t Like Ugly’
TI’s son, King, is trading words with 50 Cent via Instagram.
King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'
T.I.'s son King Harris posted a fiery rant aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny.
King Harris Says He Plans to Be 'Bigger Than Michael Jackson'
The rapper put Jackson on his Mount Rushmore with XXXTentacion and Young Thug.
King Harris Compares Past Feud With Dad T.I. to 'Ghost and Tariq' From 'Power'
The rapper said his "understanding" of his father "came with time."
T.I. and Tiny Celebrate 15 Years of 'Holy Matrimony:' 'Forever Don't Seem Long Enough'
Taking an anniversary trip to Phucket, Thailand was "adequate" for the couple.