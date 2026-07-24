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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: T.I. (L) and Tiny Harris (R) attend VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy presented by Complex and Apple Music at Apple Music Studios on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Tiny Harris Recalls Exchanging Numbers With T.I. After He Followed Her Into Victoria's Secret

Tiny Harris says she blew off her future husband during an earlier encounter at a recording studio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams110 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Tiny Harris 'Wouldn't Want' Sons to Date Older Women But Thinks There's a 'Double Standard'

The mother of four, who is five years older than her husband, T.I., said she wouldn’t encourage her sons to date women twice their age.

Jaelani Turner-Williams116 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends The Premiere Screening of TV One's "UNCENSORED" at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG and BIGGIE SMALLS
Music

Tiny Recounts Biggie Apologizing to XSCAPE for Calling Them ‘Ugly’ on ”Just Playing (Dreams)”

The late rapper poked fun at XSCAPE on his 1994 song "Just Playing (Dreams)."

Jaelani Turner-Williams117 days ago
(L-R) T.I. and Tiny Harris attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 50 Cent performs at E11EVEN Miami's 12th Anniversary Party on January 31, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Tiny Harris on 50 Cent Bringing Her Into T.I. Beef: ‘I Ain’t Got Nothing to Do With This’

The Xscape member questioned why the feud couldn't remain between T.I. and Fifty.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Zonnique Pullins attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School

A stranger once called Zonnique's former public school and pretended to be her grandmother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams140 days ago
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(L-R) 50 Cent, T.I. and Tiny Harris.
Music

50 Cent Takes Shots at T.I. and Tiny on New 'Power: Origins' Theme Song

"They are gonna learn to leave me alone," the G-Unit head honcho said of the new track.

Joe Price141 days ago
50 Cent performing in a patterned jacket. T.I. and Tiny posing together, T.I. in a yellow jacket, Tiny in a white top.
Music

50 Cent Suggests He's Working on a T.I. and Tiny Documentary: 'Talk to a Crisis PR Person'

Fif previously served as an executive producer on the Diddy docuseries, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning.'

Joe Price142 days ago
Benzino in a red jacket and hat, 50 Cent in a black hat and shirt with "50" necklace.
Music

Benzino Slams 'Bozo' 50 Cent for Mocking His Injury, Takes Inspiration From T.I. and King Harris

In a recent interview, Benzino wore a t-shirt featuring what appears to be a photo of a young Fif holding a hand-drawn portrait of his late mother.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
T.I. wearing a striped jacket and cap on a purple carpet; 50 Cent in a white shirt and cap on a red carpet.
Music

T.I. Plays Coy With Paparazzo When Asked About 50 Cent: 'What Diss Track?'

Tip also said he's here to "defend," not "defeat."

Trace William Cowen144 days ago
(L-R) Domani, T.I. and 50 Cent.
Music

T.I.'s Son Domani Addresses 50 Cent’s Dead Mother on New Diss Track, 'Ms. Jackson'

In the latest diss track from the Harris family, Fif's late mother is asked if she's proud of who the G-Unit head honcho became.

Will Lavin149 days ago
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T.I. and 50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Focuses on Career Achievements and Business Wins Instead of T.I. Feud: 'I'll Take These L's'

Fif highlighted his TV achievements following his highly publicized back-and-forth with T.I. and King Harris.

Joshua Espinoza149 days ago
Split image. Left: 50 Cent in a Hornets jersey performing. Right: T.I. in a white hoodie at an event.
Music

50 Cent Seemingly Says T.I. Has ‘Little F*cked up Albino Kids,’ Uses Beyoncé’s Family as Memes

The rappers recently reignited their feud after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny.

Alex Ocho151 days ago
50 Cent smiling in a Yankees cap on the left; T.I. and Tiny posing together on the right.
Music

50 Cent Ramps Up T.I. Beef, Continues to Insult His Wife and Son: ‘God Doesn’t Like Ugly’

TI’s son, King, is trading words with 50 Cent via Instagram.

Jade Gomez152 days ago
Four people are shown: a man with a patterned jacket and cap performing, a woman singing on stage, a man in glasses and a suit, and a young man with curly hair.
Music

King Harris Blasts 50 Cent After Rapper Shared Unflattering Photo of His Mom Tiny: 'Your Mama Dead'

T.I.'s son King Harris posted a fiery rant aimed at 50 Cent after the rapper shared an unflattering photo of his mom Tiny.

Daniel Barna153 days ago
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(L) King Harris speaking into a microphone. (R) Michael Jackson performs on stage during is "HIStory" world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium November 10, 1996 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Music

King Harris Says He Plans to Be 'Bigger Than Michael Jackson'

The rapper put Jackson on his Mount Rushmore with XXXTentacion and Young Thug.

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: King Harris and T.I. attend OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release & Video Viewing Party at Trap City Cafe on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

King Harris Compares Past Feud With Dad T.I. to 'Ghost and Tariq' From 'Power'

The rapper said his "understanding" of his father "came with time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams331 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

T.I. and Tiny Celebrate 15 Years of 'Holy Matrimony:' 'Forever Don't Seem Long Enough'

Taking an anniversary trip to Phucket, Thailand was "adequate" for the couple.

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago

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