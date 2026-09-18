beabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

The title came from the electricity pylons she passed on the road, which became an unlikely reminder of home.

beabadoobee’s fourth album Pylon is out now, with 14 tracks that turn the ups and downs of tour life into a louder, guitar-driven record.

For beabadoobee, life on the road shaped both the sound and the themes of her new album, Pylon, which is out now via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records. Written largely between shows and in hotel rooms, the English singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album turns homesickness, frustration, and distance from the people she loves into a louder, heavier record built around guitars and the chemistry of a live band. Pylon follows 2024’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves, her first UK No. 1, and arrives as beabadoobee prepares for her first headline arena tour. Across 14 tracks, she expands her diaristic songwriting with contributions from Hayley Williams, Brendan Yates, Chino Moreno, Shane Moran, Evan Stephens Hall, and members of her touring band.

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Here’s everything you need to know about beabadoobee’s Pylon.

Official Tracklist & Release Date

Pylon was released on September 18, 2026, via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records and is available to stream now with the following tracklist:

1. “Pylon”

2. “Sun Has Set”

3. “Estranged”

4. “Switchblade”

5. “Write Me A Letter”

6. “It's Alright”

7. “In Motion”

8. “Memories”

9. “Nothing To Prove” feat. Hayley Williams

10. “Radio”

11. “Powerlines” feat. Brendan Yates

12. “Spark”

13. “Despite That”

14. “Satellite” The album was announced on June 24 alongside “Sun Has Set.” Physical editions are available now on vinyl, CD, and cassette, with several store-exclusive variants.

How Can You Buy beabadoobee's Pylon?

Pylon is available to shop on Complex on sea foam vinyl and CD. Complex also carries official merch tied to the album, including the Pylon Tee, Sun Has Set Tank, and Pylon Army Hat.

What Does beabadoobee's Pylon Album Title Mean?

The title comes from the steel electricity towers Laus kept passing on tour. A press release from Live Nation revealed that the pylons reminded her of friends and family at home while she was experiencing “extreme disconnection and isolation” on the road, turning the structures into symbols of being linked to the people she loves even while she is physically far away.

That idea grew directly from the way the album was made. “Made and written in between tours and on tour,” Laus wrote when she announced Pylon. “I missed home, I missed how people were and I'm still learning to accept the confusion within the uncertainty of being away.” In a release-day interview with Vogue Australia, Laus clarified that the title is an emotional image rather than the basis of a strict concept album. “I didn’t want it to feel like a conceptual album,” she said. She had simply become “obsessed” with the structures and began to see them as “some weird connection to being home.”

What Does Pylon Sound Like?

Pylon pushes beabadoobee toward a louder, rougher-edged version of her guitar music. Distorted riffs, feedback, screamed vocals, and live-band dynamics drive much of the record, while softer passages keep it from settling into a single mode. She has described that shift as an attempt to bring the music she has long loved into her own songwriting. “I have always loved hardcore emo and midwest emo, and I wanted to make my own version of that,” she told Zane Lowe. She said the album's themes—missing home, yearning, and struggling to accept change—made it “only fair to let that pain shine through sonically, not only lyrically.”

In an interview with ELLE UK, she connected that direction more specifically to rediscovering American Football and Mineral. “I was like, ‘Wait, hold on a second: I love this type of music,’” she said. “So I made an emo riff.” She added that the music made her feel “the most myself I’ve ever felt.” The arrangements make those influences tangible without flattening the album into a single sound. “Sun Has Set” drives screamed vocals through riff-heavy guitars and distorted amps; DIY notes that “Write Me A Letter” opens with a light, chiming guitar figure before breaking into sharper, denser guitars, while “Powerlines” sets Brendan Yates' falsetto against a gritty guitar texture. The rougher edges also come from recording with her touring band and allowing the performances to feel human rather than polished into place. “There's a beauty in imperfection,” Laus told RUSSH. “I used to be scared, thinking, ‘Oh my God, do I sound good in this song?’ But I'm playing with a live band. This is live music.”

Who Is Featured on Pylon?

Spotify’s credits distinguish between the two guests billed as main artists, additional vocalists, and the album’s songwriting collaborators:

Hayley Williams: The Paramore frontwoman is billed as a main artist and lead vocalist on “Nothing To Prove.” She also co-wrote the song with Beatrice Laus, Daniel James, and Mike Elizondo. Laus has called Williams “the blueprint” and a childhood hero.

The Paramore frontwoman is billed as a main artist and lead vocalist on “Nothing To Prove.” She also co-wrote the song with Beatrice Laus, Daniel James, and Mike Elizondo. Laus has called Williams “the blueprint” and a childhood hero. Brendan Yates: The Turnstile vocalist is billed as a main artist and co-lead vocalist on the duet “Powerlines.” Beabadoobee publicly showed love for Turnstile in 2024, but Pylon is their first documented collaboration.

The Turnstile vocalist is billed as a main artist and co-lead vocalist on the duet “Powerlines.” Beabadoobee publicly showed love for Turnstile in 2024, but Pylon is their first documented collaboration. Chino Moreno: The Deftones singer contributes background vocals to the closing track, “Satellite.” Unlike Williams and Yates, Moreno is not billed as a main artist.

The Deftones singer contributes background vocals to the closing track, “Satellite.” Unlike Williams and Yates, Moreno is not billed as a main artist. Shane Moran: The Title Fight guitarist co-wrote seven songs—“Sun Has Set,” “It’s Alright,” “In Motion,” “Memories,” “Radio,” “Powerlines,” and “Satellite.”

The Title Fight guitarist co-wrote seven songs—“Sun Has Set,” “It’s Alright,” “In Motion,” “Memories,” “Radio,” “Powerlines,” and “Satellite.” Evan Stephens Hall: The Pinegrove frontman co-wrote “Spark” and is also credited as one of its producers. Laus has a Pinegrove tattoo, making his contribution an especially direct link to one of her longtime favorite bands.

Other songwriting credits include Gianluca Buccellati on the same seven tracks co-written by Moran; Jason Vance Harris on “Estranged” and “Despite That”; Luca Caruso on “Estranged”; and Daniel James and Mike Elizondo on “Nothing To Prove.” Spotify also credits Matthew Healy with background vocals on “Write Me A Letter” and Basement’s Andrew Fisher with background vocals on “Pylon,” “In Motion,” “Despite That,” and “Satellite.”

Who Produced Pylon?

Spotify’s complete credits identify Beatrice Laus and Jason Vance Harris as producers on all 14 tracks. Additional production comes from Matty Healy and George Daniel (of The 1975), Shane Moran, Luca Caruso, Gianluca Buccellati, and Evan Stephens Hall. The full track-by-track credits are: 1. “Pylon” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, Shane Moran, and Luca Caruso 2. “Sun Has Set” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Gianluca Buccellati

3. “Estranged” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Luca Caruso 4. “Switchblade” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Luca Caruso 5. “Write Me A Letter” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, Matty Healy, and George Daniel 6. “It’s Alright” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, Shane Moran, and Gianluca Buccellati 7. “In Motion” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Shane Moran

8. “Memories” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, Shane Moran, and Gianluca Buccellati 9. “Nothing To Prove” — Beatrice Laus and Jason Vance Harris 10. “Radio” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Shane Moran 11. “Powerlines” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Shane Moran 12. “Spark” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Evan Stephens Hall

13. “Despite That” — Beatrice Laus and Jason Vance Harris 14. “Satellite” — Beatrice Laus, Jason Vance Harris, and Shane Moran These credits make the album’s live-band foundation clearer. Harris spent nine months as beabadoobee’s touring guitarist, while Caruso tours as her drummer. Buccellati previously co-produced beabadoobee and the Marías’ “All I Did Was Dream of You.”

What Are the Pylon Singles?

Three songs previewed the album before its release: “Sun Has Set,” “Switchblade,” and “Memories.”

“Sun Has Set” (June 24): The lead single establishes the album's louder palette with screamed vocals, riff-heavy guitars, and distorted amps.

The lead single establishes the album's louder palette with screamed vocals, riff-heavy guitars, and distorted amps. “Switchblade” (July 14): The second single balances bass and childlike vocal chants against a high guitar line and bursts of feedback.

The second single balances bass and childlike vocal chants against a high guitar line and bursts of feedback. “Memories” (August 20): The latest preview pulls back from the abrasion, pairing a brighter surface with the ache of looking backward.

The first-person video for “Sun Has Set” was directed by Jake Erland, Laus' partner and longtime visual collaborator.

What Is “Write Me A Letter” About?

Laus told ELLE UK that she wrote “Write Me A Letter” during a difficult period with her boyfriend, cinematographer Jake Erland, when their relationship was “edging towards the end.” Playing him the song changed the conversation: “We were like, actually, we should be together,” she said. “It reminded me why I made music in the first place.” Laus described the song as a way of recognizing her own role in a conflict and saying things she would be too embarrassed to voice directly. Spotify credits Laus and Harris as producers alongside The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, with Healy also contributing background vocals.

How Is Pylon Being Received?

The first reviews have centered on the album’s harder guitar turn without losing sight of beabadoobee’s pop instincts. The Guardian describes Pylon as a move in the opposite direction from the more pop-leaning This Is How Tomorrow Moves, pointing to the way bright melodies collide with jagged riffs, fuzz, and feedback. Its review also praises how the celebrity guests remain in supporting roles rather than overwhelming Laus.

Rolling Stone similarly frames the record around “raw guitar aggression” and a newly confrontational mood, highlighting the movement between anger, romance, insecurity, and loneliness on the road. The review argues that the louder setting suits her sharper writing and concludes that Pylon makes her sound like she is “just getting started.”

The Powerlines Tour Dates

The Powerlines Tour marks beabadoobee’s first headline arena run, with dates across North America, the UK, and Europe from October through December. Wisp will support much of the North American and UK run, while Violet Grohl is set to join select European dates. October

Oct. 1 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center

Oct. 3 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Oct. 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Oct. 7 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 8 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

Oct. 10 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct. 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Oct. 13 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Oct. 14 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

Oct. 16 — The Woodlands, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 21 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

Oct. 24 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Oct. 26 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Oct. 28 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct. 29 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

November

Nov. 14 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Nov. 16 — Cardiff, UK — Utilita Arena Cardiff

Nov. 17 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena

Nov. 18 — London, UK — The O2

Nov. 23 — Frederiksberg, Denmark — K.B. Hallen

Nov. 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryshuset

Nov. 27 — Oslo, Norway — Oslo Spektrum

Nov. 30 — Paris, France — Zénith Paris – La Villette

December

Dec. 2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Dec. 3 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — AFAS Live

Dec. 4 — Brussels, Belgium — Forest National

Dec. 6 — Berlin, Germany — Tempodrom

Dec. 7 — Düsseldorf, Germany — Mitsubishi Electric Halle

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