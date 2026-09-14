Boosie Badazz Says Details Were Cut From Pardon Broker Interview: ‘My Story Wasn’t Told Fully'

Boosie Badazz appeared on the Sunday (Sept. 13) edition of CBS News’ 60 Minutes, but he maintains that key details of his failed attempts to secure a presidential pardon were excluded from the broadcast.

“I did a hour interview with 60 Minutes about what happened with my lawsuit but only a few things got put out,” he wrote in an all-caps post on X, formerly Twitter. “I talked about how before this situation happened that I sat down with the pardon czar at the White House discussing why I felt I needed a pardon. I told them I felt Ms. Alive would help me but the judge ended up dismissing the case a few months later so she didn’t need to. A month later they picked my case back up n gave me the same charges n added a charge of me being a attack [?] around a firearm.”

In July, Boosie began seeking legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, of JM Burkman & Associates, after he paid them $600,000 to help campaign for him to receive a presidential pardon. Boosie was looking for a pardon related to a charge in connection with a 2023 incident, during which he was seen on an Instagram Live stream with a gun tucked in his waistband. The case was later dismissed, but he faced firearm charges again when it was refiled. He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, facing a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

Boosie hired the lobbying firm to help campaign for a pardon in the case, paying them $600,000 with a guarantee to receive a refund of $300,000 if he didn’t get the pardon by January 31, 2026. The firm, which has a reputation for being “far-right operatives,” argued it never signed the contract that he signed. The contract was also filled with mistakes, and the founders of the firm were previously convicted of running robocall scams during the 2020 election in an effort to suppress the Black vote.

“I was sentenced to 10 years n state prison for 3rd offense marijuana n never offered rehab,” Boosie continued. “We had proof that these thieves wanted out of this situation n I said, ‘I wanted the president to look at my case with Ms. Alice n see if it’s worth a pardon!!’ I also said I wanted him to take n consideration how I was done wrong by these people who lied on him to do so!! My story wasn’t told fully but hopefully this interview will prove my point clearly n civil court that I need to be compensated x 10.”