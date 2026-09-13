Lil Durk Speaks Out After Acquittal as 6ix9ine Mocks His Time Behind Bars

Lil Durk is breaking his silence after being found not guilty on all counts in his high-profile murder-for-hire trial, while 6ix9ine is mocking that he’s forced to remain in jail for the time being.

“Against all odds, we’re stronger together,” Durk wrote in a post shared on Instagram accompanied by a picture of his legal team. “Allah doesn’t make mistakes. I feel all the love and positive energy. Now let me be free to help save our kids and bring unity back to our communities. I couldn’t have made it this far without my family, my lawyers, and supporters. Freedom. Freedom. Freedom.”

Rival rapper 6ix9ine—who, unlike Durk, doesn’t have a Grammy and has failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2022—used the post as an opportunity to troll his rival.

“How come you still locked up right now I don’t get it if you won?” he wrote. “Someone explain. #freedom.”