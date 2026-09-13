Lil Durk Speaks Out After Acquittal as 6ix9ine Mocks His Time Behind Bars

Key Takeaways
- Lil Durk celebrated his acquittal on all five murder-for-hire counts by thanking his family, lawyers, and supporters and declaring, “Freedom. Freedom. Freedom.”
- 6ix9ine mocked Durk for remaining behind bars and referenced the deaths of King Von and Durk’s brother DThang in another taunting post.
- Durk remains jailed ahead of an October 5 federal trial on separate racketeering, murder, and firearms charges.
Lil Durk is breaking his silence after being found not guilty on all counts in his high-profile murder-for-hire trial, while 6ix9ine is mocking that he’s forced to remain in jail for the time being.
“Against all odds, we’re stronger together,” Durk wrote in a post shared on Instagram accompanied by a picture of his legal team. “Allah doesn’t make mistakes. I feel all the love and positive energy. Now let me be free to help save our kids and bring unity back to our communities. I couldn’t have made it this far without my family, my lawyers, and supporters. Freedom. Freedom. Freedom.”
Rival rapper 6ix9ine—who, unlike Durk, doesn’t have a Grammy and has failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2022—used the post as an opportunity to troll his rival.
“How come you still locked up right now I don’t get it if you won?” he wrote. “Someone explain. #freedom.”
Durk is still behind bars despite being found not guilty in the murder-for-hire trial, because he’s awaiting trial for a separate racketeering charge connected to the 2022 shooting death of Stephon Mack. The trial is currently scheduled to start on Oct. 5, which means that Durk will spend time in jail until that trial ends.
The jury in Durk’s murder-for-hire trial deliberated for over two days before delivering a verdict that acquitted the rapper of all five charges. He was accused of conspiracy to commit stalking; stalking Quando Rondo using a dangerous weapon; stalking resulting in Saviay’a Robinson’s death; conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; and use of interstate commerce facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death.
On Friday (Sept. 11), 6ix9ine responded to the verdict with a video mocking Durk. “Von dead 💀 Dthang dead 💀 Durk still in 🔒 prison," he captioned a video of himself letting off fireworks. In the post, 6ix9ine’s referred to the deaths of Durk’s close collaborator King Von, and his late brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks.
While 6ix9ine doesn’t seem too happy about Durk’s not-guilty verdict, plenty of others have celebrated on their social media accounts. Among those showing love to Durk are the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Drake, G Herbo, Boosie Badazz, and Young Thug, who was previously represented by Durk’s lawyer Brian Steele in his own RICO trial.