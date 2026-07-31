WWE x Ken Carson Collection: Available Now on Complex

A collection between WWE and Ken Carson, presented by Complex and Fanatics, is now available.

Shop the WWE x Ken Carson Collection

Available for purchase beginning Friday, July 31 at 9 a.m. PT, the 14-piece collection will be up for purchase on Complex’s official web store, including graphic tees ($55 USD) and hoodies ($90 USD) dedicated to wrestlers Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and others.

Also featured in the collection is a bandana ($40 USD) with the title of Carson’s newly released fifth album, Xperiment, and a varsity jacket ($215 USD), with the LP’s title on the back.

Where to Buy the WWE x Ken Carson Collection

Head this way to shop the collection when it becomes available on Friday, July 31 exclusively on Complex.

Shop WWE on Complex Shop

Ken Carson Returning to ComplexCon

Carson will also return to ComplexCon 2026 in Los Angeles on October 3 to headline the inaugural date of the two-day event, with HXG and ApolloRed1 also being performers.

Shop the 00pium Collection on Complex

Playboi Carti, along with Destroy Lonely and F1lthy, will hit the stage on the second night. Purchase tickets for the 10-year anniversary of ComplexCon here. Carti and Hiroshi Fujiwara have been tapped as the artistic directors for this year’s festival.