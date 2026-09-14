Adidas Anthony Edwards 3: Everything You Need to Know

After several teasers during his 2026 “Believe That” Asia tour this past summer, Anthony Edwards’ third Adidas signature shoe has officially been unveiled. The Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 will launch starting this Friday in the blue-based “Cold Blooded” colorway pictured above. According to Adidas, the latest silhouette builds on the predecessors and is designed to complement Edwards’ versatility on the court and provide comfort and durability throughout the stretch of a game.

In addition to the sneaker’s debut, the brand has created a new sketch show dubbed “Minnatlantasota,” which premiered on Sept. 12, and new episodes will launch on the 5th of each month throughout the upcoming NBA season. The show features Edwards alongside various Adidas athletes and comics. “Every time I step on the court, I want a shoe that can help me dominate," Edwards said in a press release. "Each element is designed to help players take over whenever they pick up the basketball, no matter what court they’re playing on." Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3.

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What’s new on the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 as compared to Edwards’ past models?

Unlike the Anthony Edwards 1 and 2 that debuted as a mid-top, the Anthony Edwards 3 debuts in a low-top cut. The Anthony Edwards 3 is equipped with a knitted upper, a TPU cage on the sides, Dreamstrike EVA foam cushioning in the midsole, and a herringbone outsole.

When is the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 releasing?

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 launches on Friday, Sept. 18, globally.

Where will the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 be available?

The “Cold Blooded” Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 will be available at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists, including Foot Locker.

How much does the Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 cost?

The Adidas Anthony Edwards 3 retails for $130.