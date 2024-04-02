Metro Boomin Says Artists Are 'Too Scared' to Promote 'We Don't Trust You'

In the following days, Drake appeared to sub Metro and Future, saying at a concert last month, “I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life.” He looked to address his multiple beefs on IG, writing, “I’m down to make it worse.” Kendrick also took aim at J. Cole on “Like That,” though he has yet to respond.

Even though Metro feels his peers didn’t promote We Don’t Trust You, the album still did numbers. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and “Like That” opened atop the Billboard Hot 100. “Type Shit,” “Cinderella,” “We Don’t Trust You,” and “Young Metro” also appeared in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.