Metro Boomin Says Artists Are 'Too Scared' to Promote 'We Don't Trust You'

Metro Boomin is calling out his peers who have been too fearful to show their support for his joint album with Future, We Don’t Trust You.
“I see a lot of n***as been scared to post the album too,” he tweeted, followed by a few crying emojis. “#IForgiveButIDontForget #WEDONTTRUSTYOU.”
While it’s unclear why he thinks artists aren’t sharing the album, it likely has something to do with the multiple shots taken at Drake throughout the offering. Fans responded to the tweet, speculating that it might be tied to 21 Savage—who has closely collaborated with Metro and Drake—not promoting the project. 21 previously released Her Loss with Drizzy in 2022, and Savage Mode I and II with Metro in 2016 and 2020, respectively.
While Metro has denied having issues with Drake, whatever was brewing between the two was publicized late last year. In December, the St. Louis producer tweeted and deleted criticism aimed at Drizzy and award shows, pointing to Her Loss landing more accolades than Metro’s Heroes & Villains. Drake, of course, later subbed Metro. It seems their feud might originate from Metro passing on including Drake on the project.
Their conflict came to a head on We Don’t Trust You, with Future taking shots at Drake on the title track, and Kendrick Lamar landing another blow on “Like That.” Rick Ross—a longtime collaborator of Drake’s—appeared on the album cut “Everyday Hustle,” and subsequently chose a side, unfollowing the 6 God on Instagram.
In the following days, Drake appeared to sub Metro and Future, saying at a concert last month, “I know that no matter what there’s not a n***a on this earth that could ever fuck with me in my life.” He looked to address his multiple beefs on IG, writing, “I’m down to make it worse.” Kendrick also took aim at J. Cole on “Like That,” though he has yet to respond.
Even though Metro feels his peers didn’t promote We Don’t Trust You, the album still did numbers. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and “Like That” opened atop the Billboard Hot 100. “Type Shit,” “Cinderella,” “We Don’t Trust You,” and “Young Metro” also appeared in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.