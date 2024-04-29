50 Cent on Speculation Chris Brown Bought Up Quavo Tickets Amid Beef to Ensure Low Show Turnout: 'LOL'

50 Cent hopped in on the speculation that Brown bought most of the tickets to Quavo's recent concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Apr 29, 2024
Prince Williams / FilmMagic
Quavo's issues with Chris Brown might be causing problems for him on tour, now, 50 Cent is paying attention.

The Migos member had a recent performance in Connecticut to a rather intimate crowd despite being in an arena. Some social media users speculated that Brown bought up the tickets to embarrass Quavo, as his latest diss track aimed at Brown was played to a near-empty crowd. It's also alleged that Honcho left the stage before the concert's scheduled ending time.

Jumping in on the speculation was rapper (and frequent troll) 50 Cent, who shared a screenshot about the concert allegation on Instagram. "Oh this shit getting different," he wrote. "I know [ninja emoji]'s tight. LOL."

First thing first. Fans are speculating that Chris Brown bought all the tickets to Quavo’s (high school gym sized) concert in Connecticut so no one can show up.

Thoughts was it Chris or was no one just not showing up for this damn show ? pic.twitter.com/YI25Hx103q

— Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) April 27, 2024
Wow Chris brown really just did quavo like how 50 cent did ja rule pic.twitter.com/XxTUAkJuad

— JAY GLO (@Treajon_Jc) April 27, 2024
Fif's response is fitting since the G-Unit founder reportedly bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule show in Arlington, Texas, in 2018, per CBS News. The move was 20 years separated from their longtime feud kicking off in the late 1990s, where Fifty wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he spent "3 bands" on tickets to embrass Ja. But the former Murder Inc. artist responded with humor on Twitter, now X.

Ja Rule tweets about getting under 50 Cent&#x27;s skin with hashtags and emoji reactions

Quavo and Brown's beef got nasty this month via diss tracks in the midst of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's intense feud, as the two traded bars about their relationships with Karrechue Tran and Saweetie, as well as their histories with domestic violence.

