Those in need of catching-up can read any number of posts here on Complex. Kendrick's germane Drake/Cole bars are "motherfuck the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me" and "get up with me, fuck sneak dissing/'First Person Shooter,' I hope they came with three switches." Lamar also warned the 6 God that he and his crew might get Pet Sematary'd, and likened his own output to Prince versus Aubrey identifying with Michael Jackson.

In less than a week we've had robust investigations into why Future—another many-many-time Drake collaborator—would have beef with Drizzy, and why Kendrick would go for J. Cole. But Rick Ross and Drake will need their own demented corkboard to figure out what could be going on. They've appeared alongside each other consistently since 2009's "Fed Up," yielding some of their biggest and best songs—"Lord Knows," "I'm on One," "Aston Martin Music," and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," to just scratch the surface. Not only did they consider a full collab album way back when, that project would've preceded What a Time to Be Alive and been even more unforgettably titled YOLO.

Since about five minutes after Metro and Future's We Don't Trust You dropped, round-the-clock detective work and explicating has been in play. Sleuths were quick to notice Rozay and Toronto's Nav (who did his own project with Metro in 2017) both unfollowing Drake on Instagram. Others have pointed out how Drake seemingly invited Cristina Mackey—who just split with Ross—to see his It's All a Blur – Big as the What? Tour in Sunrise, Florida last weekend.